Woman found in Oakland after disappearing from El Cerrito

By John Ferrannini, Tony Hicks, Bay City News
 3 days ago

(BCN) – The family of Kemani McAlpin — who was reported missing Feb. 14 — said she was found alive Sunday evening in Oakland.

The 29-year-old woman was visiting family in El Cerrito from the Los Angeles area when she went missing from the 500 block of Kearney Street in El Cerrito. Police searched for her for nearly a week until she turned up.

A statement from McAlpin’s family Tuesday said she “is safe and is getting the care she needs. Our family greatly appreciates all of the support from our friends, family, and people across the Bay and the country who contacted us to offer assistance in finding Kemani.”

The statement offered no details about what happened to McAlpin, but said “Were it not for the social outreach of many people, of volunteers putting up flyers across El Cerrito, Berkeley, and Oakland, of media reports and the thoughtfulness of so many people that we don’t know, but who cared to look for Kemani; we would not be where we are today. We are so fortunate and deeply grateful.”

KRON4 had reported on the disappearance Feb. 23.

nancy81mojica
3d ago

I am so grateful and thank God that she’s home safe I shared this with everybody thank God she’s home safe

Reply(2)
6
 

