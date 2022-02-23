2022 BMW R 18 Transcontinental Goes Big

These cars were legends of their time and now grace us with the experience of seeing them after decades of sitting. As barn finds continue to rise in popularity within the classic car community due to the increasing rarity of our favorite Mopar, Chevy, and Ford vehicles, we have to wonder what happened to the cars that led them to be abandoned. At the same time, it is fun to marvel at the beautiful pieces of automotive art that seem to spring to life in an array of vintage color schemes. However, we often overlook the more important question when acknowledging the vehicles after decades of sitting, the history. While this particular collection boasts so many cars that we could go on for hours about the various past experiences of the vehicles, we're going to focus on three exceptional vehicles whose legacy still lives on to this day.

