MCJ Collective's Cody Simms joins this episode of the LA Venture podcast to talk about investing in the Earth's future and what he sees ahead for climate change technologies. "If you were an entrepreneur, and you open the financial model of the Earth, you would say, ‘this doesn't work, I'm not going to invest in this thing. Because we are basically living off of venture capital dollars and haven't figured out how to sustain ourselves’," he said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO