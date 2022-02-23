K-9 officer shocked during NBA All-Star Game sweep in Cleveland

**Watch our past report on the All-Star Game in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A K-9 officer was shocked Sunday as officers were doing a sweep during the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Public Power, officers were sweeping the area along E. 4th and Huron, when the K-9 stepped on a pull box and was shocked.

Cleveland Public Power said an investigation found the area was wet and when the officer’s paw touched the metal plate, he was shocked. The K-9 officer is okay.

Crews arrived and made repairs to the pull box. CPP said wires had deteriorated due to water and salt accumulation inside the box.

