Crypto Tax Compliance Remains Minefield as IRS Leaves Key Questions Unresolved

The tax filing season is generally dreaded, though it can bring some people something to look forward to: refunds. What taxes do you get back?. The U.S. tax system is pay-as-you-go, meaning that you're required to pay income taxes as you receive your income during the year. For salaried people's income, part is withheld in taxes by their employer. Meanwhile, for income that isn't partially withheld (for example, earnings from self-employment, interest, dividends, rent, or alimony), estimated taxes need to be paid.

