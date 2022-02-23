Friederike H. Mittner, AICP Named to Prestigious Planning College of Fellows

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (February 23, 2022) – City of West Palm Beach Historic Preservation Planner Friederike H. Mittner, AICP has achieved the planning profession’s highest honor by being named to the prestigious American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) College of Fellows for her outstanding achievements in urban planning.

Fellowship is granted to planners who have achieved certification through the American Planning Association’s professional institute, the American Institute of Certified Planners, and have achieved excellence in professional practice, teaching and mentoring, research, public and community service, and leadership. Invitations to join the College of Fellows come after a thorough nomination and review process, ensuring the candidate has had a positive, long-lasting impact on the planning profession.

Ms. Mittner has more than 20 years of planning experience of which she has served 17 as West Palm Beach’s Historic Preservation Planner. In this role, Ms. Mittner maintains the heritage of the city’s 17 locally-designated historic districts and 46 individually-designated sites for future generations through design review and guidance.

“Congratulations to Friederike Mittner for being named to the American Institute of Certified Planners College of Fellows,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “This high honor is a recognition of her achievements in urban planning which include the stewardship of the city’s robust historic preservation planning program.”

“Individuals who make up the College of Fellows are the true leaders of the planning profession,” said past AICP President Valerie Hubbard, FAICP. “These individuals have made lasting contributions to the profession and have inspired generations of new planners. They are truly awe-inspiring.”

Ms. Mittner is one of 53 inductees into this year’s College of Fellows. Inductions are done biennially. This year’s formal induction will take place during APA’s National Planning Conference in San Diego, on Sunday, May 1, 2022.