Lorain police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

LORAIN, Ohio ( WJW) The Lorain Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

It happened Friday, February 18, around 7:25 p.m. on Oberlin Avenue near West 17th Street in Lorain.

Police say the victim, pictured above, was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck that took off southbound on Oberlin Avenue. The victim’s mother, who witnessed the incident, told FOX 8 she believes it was an SUV that struck her son.

Scott Worthy was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department Traffic Division at (440) 204-2115.

