Total Warhammer 3 should start improving performance this week

By Alice O'Connor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformance problems marred the launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 last week, which is a shame because the fantasy strategy game is otherwise pretty great. The developers, Creative Assembly say they're working on fixing it. Yesterday they laid out their plans for improving performance, stability, and a few other issues, expecting...

