Total Warhammer 3 should start improving performance this week

Magic-infused winds sweep over ghastly plains of molten rock and sand as armored boots stomp over the lifeless bodies of fallen comrades and foes alike. My army has come a long way and paid a huge price in blood, but it finally has its target in sight: the Brass Citadel of Khorne, whose champion’s soul we are here claim. Bloodied, but relentless, the Cathayan host marches towards the citadel in good order, having already taken the approaches and secured them with defensive structures. Rockets whistle as they fly overhead, and the booming of cannon fire is heard from the Sky-Junk above the column. We narrowly beat out the Kislevites from the other side of the world for an opportunity to kill this daemon prince of Khorne – we’re not about to leave empty handed, no matter how many monstrosities and berserkers in spiky armor are sent against us.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO