2022 Heat Sheet, Week One: College Baseball’s Hardest Throwers

RONAN — The Bigfork Vikings are back at it, winning another divisional boys basketball title, this time with a 55-51 victory over Eureka in overtime Saturday at the Ronan Events Center. Bryce Gilliard scored 14 points to lead Bigfork (15-8) to its fourth Western B title in seven seasons. The Vikings are headed to the State B at MSU-Bozeman for the seventh time in 11 years. Eureka (12-12), meanwhile, earned its first trip to state since 1995. The Lions’ berth was guaranteed when Florence came back to beat Missoula Loyola 70-59 in an all-District 6-B consolation game. The Falcons lost to Eureka...

RONAN, MT ・ 8 MINUTES AGO