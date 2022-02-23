ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2022 Heat Sheet, Week One: College Baseball’s Hardest Throwers

By David Seifert
d1baseball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff and hummin’ — the Division I college baseball season is back, and so are its power arms. It was...

d1baseball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Long Beach State holds off Tech 8-7

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Marissa Caballero hit a two-run single and Corissa Sweet also drove in two runs, leading Long Beach State over Texas Tech 8-7 Saturday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic softball tournament. Tech (4-10) led 4-2 in the fourth inning before Long Beach State (5-8) tied it on Caballbero's hit, took the...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Heat Sheet#College Baseball#Division I College#Oklahoma State#Texas Tech#Southern Miss
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Indiana Pacers Head Coach Has Passed Away

The basketball world received heartbreaking news this week. Former Indiana Pacers head coach Dick Versace has passed away at the age of 81. Versace spent a little over two seasons with the Pacers, owning a 73-87 record during that span. He was eventually replaced by Bob Hill. On Saturday, the...
NBA
Golf.com

This technique makes one of the hardest shots in golf a breeze

There is no shot more difficult for the average recreational golfer than a long pitch from a greenside bunker. Just getting the ball out of the sand can be a difficult proposition at times, and when you add in the delicate touch needed to control your distance properly, the shot becomes all the more difficult.
GOLF
KRDO News Channel 13

Lewis-Palmer advances to Sweet 16

The Lewis-Palmer Rangers advanced to the Sweet 16 by knocking off a scrappy Sand Creek squad, 76-43. The Rangers were locked up in a tight contest early, but blew the game open with suffocating defense. Lewis-Palmer will face Falcon in the Sweet 16. The post Lewis-Palmer advances to Sweet 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Inter Lake

Bigfork boys claim Western B in OT

RONAN — The Bigfork Vikings are back at it, winning another divisional boys basketball title, this time with a 55-51 victory over Eureka in overtime Saturday at the Ronan Events Center. Bryce Gilliard scored 14 points to lead Bigfork (15-8) to its fourth Western B title in seven seasons. The Vikings are headed to the State B at MSU-Bozeman for the seventh time in 11 years. Eureka (12-12), meanwhile, earned its first trip to state since 1995. The Lions’ berth was guaranteed when Florence came back to beat Missoula Loyola 70-59 in an all-District 6-B consolation game. The Falcons lost to Eureka...
RONAN, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Clean sweep

RONAN — The Valkyries made it a Bigfork sweep late Saturday, combining power with patience and beating Thompson Falls for the Western B Divisional girls basketball championship. Bigfork takes a 22-1 record to the State B tournament March 10-12 at MSU-Bozeman; Thompson Falls (16-8) also is headed to State. Eureka made it a 1-2-3 sweep by District 7-B programs, beating Anaconda 56-53 in the consolation game. Because Thompson Falls beat Eureka 36-22 in Friday’s semifinals, the Lions cannot challenge for a spot at state. The Lions beat Mission 55-42 in a Saturday morning loser-out to gain the consolation game. Anaconda, which thumped Florence 62-31...
RONAN, MT
ESPN

Fantasy baseball rankings, projections, strategy and cheat sheets

All of your fantasy baseball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy. Check back every day for new content through Opening Day of the 2022 season. If this is your first time playing fantasy baseball, might we recommend starting with the basics: The Playbook: How to play fantasy baseball.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Saints make decision on preferred QB for 2022?

The New Orleans Saints are facing a number of changes this offseason, and that could include the quarterback position. However, a new report suggests that the organization is hoping to stick with a familiar figure for 2022. The Saints are expected to open contract talks with Jameis Winston imminently and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy