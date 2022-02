There is perhaps no one in the college football world more radioactive than Art Briles. The former Baylor Bears coach who helped cover up sexual assault and rape allegations while there has been persona non grata in most football circles since he was fired from that job. However, because he won a lot of football games, there are always going to be people more than happy to overlook his moral failings for a few more victories.

