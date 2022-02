Its not only Linux which can breathe life into an old machine. FreeDOS version 1.3 has been released after a quintet of release candidates, and five years since the last major version of this operating system (OS) was released. FreeDOS was designed to be an MS-DOS compatible OS, but based upon completely free and open source software, with the kernel under GPL v2. FreeDOS works systems dating back to the original IBM XT, through 286, 386, to modern hardware with expanded driver support where possible - so you can access devices like networks, CDs, USB etc. You might also like to install it in a virtual machine within your modern OS like Windows 10.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO