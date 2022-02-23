Crypto Tax Prep Business Booms as Trading Surges and IRS Tightens Screws

Getting your tax return audited by the IRS is unlikely to happen, but there are still several things that could trigger the system. We already know that this tax season will be slow going. There’s already a huge backlog of returns from last year. On top of that, the IRS has said that delays are likely to occur, due to staffing issues and errors. In addition to delaying your refund, some errors could get you audited.

