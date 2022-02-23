Crypto Tax Prep Business Booms as Trading Surges and IRS Tightens Screws

It's possible to earn tens of thousands of dollars or more by investing just a little right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded those with income from a farming or fishing business they should file and pay their entire tax due on or before Tuesday, March 1, if they did not make estimated tax payments. Taxpayers can pay from their bank account using their...
Industry groups ask for flexibility reinstating Superfund tax. The chemicals industry is pushing the IRS to provide flexible provisions in new rules for a reinstated toxics tax the industry hasn’t had to pay in decades. The requests come as the agency is developing rules required by the massive infrastructure...
Millions of Americans have already rushed to get their tax returns into the IRS, and they want to know when to expect their refund. Tax years for 2020 and 2021 were confusing, but the IRS is assuring the public that this year will be a bit closer to normal. The...
Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
Getting your tax return audited by the IRS is unlikely to happen, but there are still several things that could trigger the system. We already know that this tax season will be slow going. There’s already a huge backlog of returns from last year. On top of that, the IRS has said that delays are likely to occur, due to staffing issues and errors. In addition to delaying your refund, some errors could get you audited.
Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
BEFORE you think about filing for retirement benefits, you should be aware of several factors that could cause you to lose your Social Security payments or receive less. Applying for Social Security benefits can go a long way for retirees to enjoy a financially stable retirement,. Seniors are familiar that...
THE 2022 tax season is expected to feel much closer to normal compared to 2020 and 2021, therefore Americans are urged to have their taxes completed by April 18. Life slowly returning to the days before the pandemic also means that the federal and state income tax returns process should return to near-normal as well.
The year 2020 was historically bizarre (to put it kindly), but 2021 wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. Sure, the U.S economy partly rebounded from the initial blows of the pandemic; and, for a precious few months, it looked like Covid may be waning — but behind the scenes, complex governmental changes were underway. Oh, and the pandemic definitely did not end; in fact, it got worse, with more people dying from the virus in 2021 than in the year prior.
Many people are filing taxes for the first time in a while to claim the balance of their extended Child Tax Credit. If you haven’t filed since before the Trump Administration, you might be surprised to find that many tax deductions have vanished since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 passed.
The IRS is currently processing everyone’s tax returns in an attempt to get everyone their tax refund quickly. What is considered quick though, and how can you make it go faster?. Millions of Americans have submitted their returns and are all anxiously awaiting for the approval. How the IRS...
Good News for Low-Income AmericansPhoto by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels. Although a fourth stimulus check seems very unlikely in the US, some good news is on the years year that is, during this tax season, millions of low-income citizens are eligible for an increased tax rebate.
Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
Americans who filed their taxes early this year in hopes of getting a speedier refund might be feeling a bit of déjà vu right about now. After last year’s tax season was plagued with technical glitches, government staff shortages, and endless processing delays, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is still playing catch up this year—and it’s about to get its first big test. This week, it’s expected to begin issuing refunds for Americans who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit, both of which were designed to help the very Americans who often need their refund checks most.
