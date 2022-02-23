ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rapist caught on CCTV carrying woman through Leeds city centre jailed

By Mark Brown North of England correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MlCG_0eMhBh4e00
Austin Osayande Photograph: West Yorkshire Police/PA

A rapist who abducted a young woman and was caught on CCTV carrying her through a deserted Leeds city centre has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years.

Austin Osayande raped his victim in an alleyway and laughed when the attack was over, telling her he was HIV positive.

The crime took place seven years ago and the footage gained widespread coverage. But Osayande was only caught after being linked to it by DNA from a second sexual assault he committed last year while working as a Hermes delivery driver.

A judge at Leeds crown court on Wednesday gave Osayande, 40, a life sentence, with a minimum term of 16 years, for the rape. He was jailed for 14 years for the second offence, sexual assault by penetration, to run concurrently. He will be allowed to be considered for parole after nine years and six months.

The court heard that the victim had been on a night out with friends and was intoxicated. She was on her way to get a taxi home when Osayande approached her, gathered her up and carried her to a secluded area behind a Sainsbury’s supermarket where he raped her.

The court heard harrowing victim statements from the two women.

The 2015 rape victim, then aged 24, had not been able to work since the attack, she told the court. It drove her to drink, self-harm and a suicide attempt.

She said she had lost her confidence, her ability to trust and would have to live with the memory every day of her life. “You took away my freedom of choice because of your selfish gratification, which has since left me numb, degraded and hurt both mentally and physically,” she said.

“I’ve endured so much pain over the years and will never fully overcome the torture you’ve put me through. No matter how much therapy I’ve had, it will never fully take it away.”

The court heard Osayande delivered parcels to his second victim on a number of occasions. He made a delivery on the day of the attack and said he would come round later for a coffee. She let him in but didn’t have the confidence to ask him to leave when she then realised she did not want him to stay.

She tried to push him away during the assault but Osayange was much bigger and stronger.

She said in a statement read to the court that she now suffered anxiety going out alone. Her daughter picked up on this and was more clingy. She had separated from her long-term partner because she struggled to trust men and had lost friends.

“I just feel like everything is on top of me. And I’m blaming myself. As a result of the attack I’ve pushed everyone away, especially the people close to me.

“I am not sure I will be able to be emotional or physical with anyone ever again, and most of all I hate myself for making a stupid choice.”

The defence barrister Robert Mochrie said his client wanted, through him, to express “his genuine remorse” for the crimes, which Osayande initially denied before changing his pleas to guilty last month.

Jailing Osayande, the recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, said: “I find you are a sexual predator – you are a danger to women. That danger continued for at least six years – there is no reason to think it will not continue.”

After the hearing Pat Twiggs, temporary assistant chief constable of West Yorkshire police, said: “Osayande is the absolute embodiment of a dangerous sexual predator. The CCTV footage from 2015 shows him prowling the streets in the early hours, hunting for a woman to sexually attack for his own twisted gratification.

“The traumatic impact that his appalling actions have caused to the victims of both these offences [should not be] underestimated.”


Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Leeds#Rapist#Cctv#Hiv
The Independent

Man rips woman’s hair from scalp in ‘racist attack’

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon rail station in south London at around 6.45pm on 18 December after the 31-year-old victim got off a bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack, which officers said was “racially motivated”.Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Matthew Carroll: Man killed a father on night out with single punch

A man has been jailed for killing an innocent father after a fight broke out outside a bar. Matthew Mahony, 33, previously admitted manslaughter after he punched Matthew Carroll as he enjoyed a night out in Birmingham on 29 August. West Midlands Police said Mr Carroll, 50, "was an innocent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
U.K.
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

British man arrested after allegedly raping woman on overnight flight from New York to London

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a British woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on an overnight flight from New York to London. According to The Sun the female passenger, who is also 40-years-old, said the man attacked her while other passengers slept – the pair were both travelling in Business Class on the United Airlines flight, for which passengers pay £3000 for a return ticket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

163K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy