Chelsea youngster Xavier Simons is 'attracting interest from Brighton, Southampton, Norwich and Watford' as his contract ticks down and he asks for assurances from Thomas Tuchel

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea are facing a battle to keep hold of academy star Xavier Simons amid reported interest from Brighton, Southampton, Norwich and Watford.

Simons, who left Brentford to sign for the Blues back in 2016, is one of the club's most highly-rated youth prospects and was also handed his senior debut by Thomas Tuchel this season.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his Chelsea bow in their Carabao Cup quarter-final victory away at Brentford, playing from the start in a 2-0 win over his former side.

Chelsea are facing a battle to keep hold of academy star Xavier Simons this summer

There are high hopes for Simons at Stamford Bridge, yet Blues chiefs have a dilemma on their hands with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

And according to Goal, Premier League clubs Brighton, Southampton, Norwich and Watford are all ready to snap him up on a free transfer this summer, while a host of Championship sides are also circling.

Chelsea would be due compensation for their academy graduate if one of them managed to prise him away from west London, however they are primarily focused on keeping him out of their clutches.

Though in order to put pen to paper on an extension, it is believed Simons is seeking assurances over his potential route into the first team.

Simons, 19, is considered one of the Blues' most highly-rated young prospects right now
But the out-of-contract ace wants assurances that a route into Thomas Tuchel's side is possible

The Hammersmith teenager, who also made the bench for Chelsea's FA Cup win over Chesterfield last month, would prefer to play senior football out on loan next season and boost his chances of breaking into Tuchel's squad in future.

And having seen the likes of Tino Livramento, Lewis Bate and Tariq Lamptey leave in recent years, Chelsea officials will be desperate to avoid losing another promising young player this summer.

As well as negotiating a new deal with Simons, 18-year-old midfielder Harvey Vale, who is out of contract in 2023, is also in talks over a potential extension.

They also added two new academy stars to their ranks in the January transfer window, signing Dylan Williams and Mason Burstow from Derby and Charlton respectively.

