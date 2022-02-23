ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch: Hammerhead shark swims next to paddleboarders in Florida

By Robert Pandolfino
kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A drone captured a hammerhead shark swimming around paddleboarders in Palm Beach, Florida. The...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
Essence

Pageant Queen From Alabama Died After Succumbing To Injuries From A Fall

27-year-old Zoe Sozo Bethel, crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died eight days after falling out of a third-floor window in Miami. Police say it was a "tragic accident." Last week, the pageant community suffered another loss. Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, Zoe Sozo Bethel, tragically died at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammerhead Shark#Swimming#Paddleboards#Dinosaur#Paddleboarders#Wfla
103GBF

This Missouri Aquarium Will Let You Swim With Actual Sharks

One Missouri aquarium offers an experience that you would typically only get in the ocean...and it's not for the faint of heart. Here in the Midwest, we don't have any ocean we can drive to at any time. However, we do have several aquariums that you can visit to see marine life that is found in the ocean. When it comes to marine life, there is no bigger phenomenon than sharks. Tiger sharks, whale sharks, great white sharks, and more are all fascinating creatures that leave everyone fascinated. Heck, we have a whole week dedicated to all things sharks on Discovery Channel each year. While you might think that you can only get up close with these creatures in the ocean, one aquarium in Missouri is offering an experience that you might not have expected to see in the region.
MISSOURI STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
HuffingtonPost

Retired Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot Popcorn-Throwing Man In Movie Theater Acquitted

A retired Florida police captain who fatally shot an unarmed man in a movie theater eight years ago has been acquitted. Curtis Reeves, 79, was acquitted by a jury on Friday following a nine-day trial in which Reeves testified that he’d feared for his life when he fatally shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson in 2014 while Oulson was on a movie date with his wife.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Oklahoma Angler Lands One of the Largest Bass Ever While Fishing in Texas

It has been a dream-come-true start to 2022 for one Oklahoma angler who traveled to Texas earlier this week to do some fishing. Brodey Davis is actually from Tuttle, Oklahoma. However, earlier this week, he and his son decided to head down to the Lone Star State and get out on the water. That turned out to be a good decision on their part. They went on to catch a 17.06-pound largemouth bass. As it currently stands, the catch is a pending lake record and it’s one of the top-10 largest ever caught in the state of Texas.
TUTTLE, OK
CBS DFW

The First Black Family In Texas To Race Quarter Horses Gets Recognition Thanks To A Special Stallion

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A local family is making history in the state of Texas. The Hatley family – the first Black family in Texas to race quarter horses – is getting a lot of recognition thanks to their hard work with a special horse. The Hatley family in Lancaster has a long history of racing horses but more recently it’s been about a special stallion. “His name is Black Lives Matter,” James Hatley Jr. said. “With all the police brutality and awareness of Black Lives Matter movement, I think it was the best time ever to keep it going so it...
LANCASTER, TX
Outdoor Life

You Know What Sound Spooks Deer More Than Wolf or Coyote Howls? Your Voice

We are the most effective predator walking the woods today, and from the perspective of whitetail deer, we are far and away the most feared. This might be common knowledge for most seasoned hunters, but new research out of Georgia makes this fact abundantly clear. The recently published study shows that the sound of people talking is much more likely to spook deer than the sound of any other predator, including wolves, coyotes, dogs, and cougars.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy