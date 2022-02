Buying dividend stocks is a smart way to hedge against high inflation. These income stocks can put some serious cash in investors' pockets. A dollar simply doesn't go as far as it used to. Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that inflation had risen 7.5% from the prior-year period (as of January 2022), marking the heftiest increase for the price of a predetermined basket of goods and services since 1982!

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO