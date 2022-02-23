ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens announce five new coaching hires

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGvTS_0eMhA0I900
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Orr has been in the Ravens organization before as both a player and a coach. He spent his entire three-season, 46-game career on the field with Baltimore, recording 133 tackles, five passes defended, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in the 2016 campaign, which resulted in second team All-Pro honors.

After his playing career was cut short due to a congenital neck/spine condition, he joined Ravens head coach John Harbaugh's staff in various roles from 2017 to 2020, before serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars' outside linebackers coach in 2021. Since a seven-year collegiate coaching career with Central Florida from 2004 to 2010, Godsey has held numerous NFL coaching roles with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Leonard has been an NFL assistant coach for nine seasons, six of which were spent with the New York Giants. He spent the last three years with the Dolphins, including the 2021 campaign as their outside linebackers coach.

Following a seven-year playing career in the 1990s, Devlin joined the NFL coaching ranks in 2000 and served as the offensive line coach of the Houston Texans for the last six seasons. Osborn was a defensive analyst at Michigan last year under Baltimore's new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus to be rebranded, stripped of all reference to the coach

Urban Meyer's time with the Jaguars didn't last long. Neither did his restaurant. Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus, Urban Chophouse, will be sold and rebranded to remove all reference to the former Buckeyes coach, according to Ben Koo of Awful Announcing. It will be sold to a local restaurant owner, and the menu will be reworked with a new executive chef and management set to take over.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jimmy Garoppolo linked with Steelers, four other teams

It was learned earlier this week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among betting favorites to land current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who said farewell to San Francisco's fan base earlier this week amid rumors he will be traded so that 2021 rookie Trey Lance can become the club's starter.
NFL
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson trade scenarios: Four teams that make sense

After missing the playoffs for just the third time in Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson are at a critical juncture for a franchise that was once a regular championship contender. At 33 years old, Wilson has two years left on a deal that includes...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The New England Patriots#The New York Giants
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Is Now Imminent

Earlier in the week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a bunch of “Monday Night Gratitude” media on Instagram, stirring the pot for the masses on his impending career decision. Rodgers, 38, will either retire, request a trade to a different team, or play for the Packers...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Beloved Vikings QB Lands on His Feet Again

A preseason Minnesota Vikings god goes back on his throne – in the USFL. The folklorish Kyle Sloter was drafted this week by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL’s 2022 Draft. The USFL was active for three years in the 1980s, going dormant for almost 40 years...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy