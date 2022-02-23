Ravens announce five new coaching hires

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Orr has been in the Ravens organization before as both a player and a coach. He spent his entire three-season, 46-game career on the field with Baltimore, recording 133 tackles, five passes defended, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in the 2016 campaign, which resulted in second team All-Pro honors.

After his playing career was cut short due to a congenital neck/spine condition, he joined Ravens head coach John Harbaugh's staff in various roles from 2017 to 2020, before serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars' outside linebackers coach in 2021. Since a seven-year collegiate coaching career with Central Florida from 2004 to 2010, Godsey has held numerous NFL coaching roles with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Leonard has been an NFL assistant coach for nine seasons, six of which were spent with the New York Giants. He spent the last three years with the Dolphins, including the 2021 campaign as their outside linebackers coach.

Following a seven-year playing career in the 1990s, Devlin joined the NFL coaching ranks in 2000 and served as the offensive line coach of the Houston Texans for the last six seasons. Osborn was a defensive analyst at Michigan last year under Baltimore's new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald.