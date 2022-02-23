Timothy Bradley Jr.'s take: How does Josh Taylor match up against undefeated Jack Catterall?

Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed Tyson Fury’s suggestion that the Ukrainian avoided a fight with the Briton, with a step-aside deal over a potential clash between the heavyweight champions having fallen through.Usyk won the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from Anthony Joshua in September, achieving a straightforward decision win against “AJ” in north London. In October, Fury knocked out Wilder for the second time in as many fights to retain the WBC belt and round out his trilogy with the American.Joshua quickly triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, while Fury was ordered to defend his title against...
