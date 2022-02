Watch: "Married at First Sight" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Looks like Alyssa and Chris' aren't getting the happily ever after they had hoped for. Alyssa and Chris said "I do" during the season 14 premiere of Married at First Sight on Jan. 5, but the honeymoon phase is certainly over. Now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, Alyssa and Chris head to the tennis courts—but it's not all fun and games.

