ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

After decommitting from Georgia, Kayin Lee talks Buckeyes, looks to return to Ohio State

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-star cornerback the Buckeyes offered...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
247Sports

2022 NFL mock draft, with big, bold trade predictions

Go big, or go home, right? We say right -- and then we say get ready for a crazy 2022 NFL mock draft that predicts big first-round trades, and even bigger star quarterback deals. This first-round mock draft is based on our original-recipe 2022 NFL mock draft (which you can...
NFL
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
On3.com

Coveted juco WR Malik Benson adds 3 major offers

To say Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College receiver Malik Benson’s recruiting stock is red-hot would be an understatement. First, on the football field, Malik Benson shattered records for Hutch C.C. — one of the top junior college programs in the country — as a freshman. Benson became the school’s single-season record holder for receiving yards with more than 1,2200 yards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Decommitting
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
247Sports

Slow start dooms Kentucky in 75-73 loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time this season Kentucky was tasked with going inside enemy territory of one of the best teams in the Southeastern Conference as the Wildcats faced Arkansas Saturday in sold out Bud Walton Arena. And for the third time, UK came away with a...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Safety Jahsen Wint Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

As first reported by Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, former Ohio State safety Jahsen Wint has entered his name into the transfer portal. A former three-star prospect from Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, Wint played in 35 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-19. He recorded 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack and figured to compete for a starting role as a fifth-year senior following Jordan Fuller’s graduation.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Oregon State Baseball Holds On To Sweep Xavier

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Mitchell Verburg struck out Jerry Huntzinger with the tying run on third base in the top of the ninth to send 12th-ranked Oregon State to a 5-4 win and series sweep of Xavier Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. Xavier’s Matthew Deprey drove a pitch from Verburg...
SURPRISE, AZ
247Sports

2023 QB Jacobe Robinson commits to Boston College

The first thing that stood out to 2023 Henderson (Texas) quarterback Jacobe Robinson when Boston College first established contact with him at the end of his junior season was his fit in its offense. He liked its balance and saw himself settling into the scheme nicely. So, when Boston College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas primed for another special Bud Walton Arena atmosphere vs. Kentucky

Bud Walton Arena has played host to several great atmospheres and big-time games over the years. The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to pick up another huge win this Saturday in what is sure to be a special environment against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman wants his team to be ready for the excitement that comes with playing in a ranked matchup against a blue blood opponent in front of a national audience.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy