Boris vows to 'peel back the facade' of Russian cash as Keir Starmer says London cannot be used to hide 'loot' any more - with ministers refusing to rule out Roman Abramovich being on 'long list' of sanctions targets

Boris Johnson vowed to 'peel back the facade' of Russian cash in London today as ministers insisted Britain has a 'long list' of targets for sanctions if Vladimir Putin launches a full invasion of Ukraine.

The PM said the 'next wave' of reprisals will include measures to 'stop all Russian banks, all oligarchs all Russian individuals, raising money on London markets'.

He also claimed the government is 'accelerating' the Economic Crime Bill that will enable the exposure of 'beneficial ownership of property and companies' in the UK by people linked to the Kremlin - although that could still be months away.

But Keir Starmer insisted the authorities should be going further faster, arguing there is an urgent need to stop oligarch 'loot' being hidden in London.

The clash came as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss moved to reassure MPs that the UK has far more firepower 'in the locker' after the initial response was branded 'tepid'.

She confirmed that Boris Johnson 'misspoke' when he said in the Commons yesterday that Roman Abramovich was already subject to sanctions. However, she refused to rule out the Chelsea owner being targeted in future - saying: 'I am not going to go into details of who is on our list for future sanctions.'

The PM told Parliament a 'first barrage' of sanctions were being deployed against three 'very high net wealth individuals' – Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg – whom he described as 'cronies' of Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions, which include UK asset freezes, a travel ban and prohibition on British individuals and businesses dealing with them, were also tabled against Russian banks Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

But MPs lined up to call for tougher steps to make Moscow 'squeal' over the flagrant breach of international law.

In a round of interviews this morning, Ms Truss stressed that some people had moved to the UK from Russia but were 'not necessarily friends of Vladimir Putin' and that was different to people who were 'backing his appalling regime'.

She also rejected calls from Labour for the Conservatives to hand back donations worth £2million it received from people with links to Russia.

But MPs lined up to call for tougher steps to make Moscow 'squeal' over the flagrant breach of international law.

In more tumultuous developments today:

Mr Johnson has declared that the UK will send more 'lethal' defensive weapons to Ukraine;

Ms Truss said the Russian leader appears to be 'hell-bent' on a full-scale invasion after he moved thousands of troops into areas occupied by separatists in Ukraine's east;

Ben Wallace cited a war more than 150 years ago as he said the UK had 'kicked the backside' of Russian autocrats before and 'can always do it again';

Fighting along the frontline between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels killed one Ukrainian soldier and wounded six others overnight, with a house also hit

Russia claimed to have foiled a terror attack against a church in occupied Crimea and arrested six Russian citizens it said were members of a banned 'right-wing' group, in what is feared to be another false flag

Ukrainian troops along the frontline with separatists reported receiving text messages warning of a Russian attack and telling them to abandon their posts

The EU was poised to sanction Russia's defence secretary, the head of its armed forces, the commander of its Black Sea fleet, all 351 members of the state Duma, prominent propagandists and a 'troll factory' in Moscow

Satellite images and photos from the ground showed that Russia continues to move troops to the borders, including newly-arrived troops in Belarus, close to Kiev

Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said conscription of men in the region is gathering pace to counter 'Ukrainian threats' and he is sure of support from 'big Russia'

Liz Truss moved to reassure MPs that the UK has far more firepower 'in the locker' after the initial response was branded 'tepid'. Boris Johnson (right out jogging this morning) will face PMQs at noon

At PMQs this afternoon Keir Starmer demanded a tougher crackdown on oligarch 'loot' in London

Ms Truss refused to rule out Roman Abramovich (pictured earlier this month) being targeted in future - saying: 'I am not going to go into details of who is on our list for future sanctions.'

Ms Truss insisted Britain has a 'long list' of targets for sanctions if Vladimir Putin (pictured) launches a full invasion of Ukraine - warning 'nothing is off the table' in terms of who is hit

The gas tycoons banned from Britain

Boris Rotenberg - net worth: $1.2billion

A father of five with interests in gas, electricity, construction and chemicals. He also has an attractive younger wife, Karina, who likes to splash their exploits all across Instagram

Key to his rise to massive wealth is that he is a former judo training partner of the diminutive Russian president, who handed him rich control over gas and electricity concession in post-Communist Russia.

With his brother Arkady, Boris Rotenberg is the co-owner of Stroygazmontazh (SGM) group, Russia's largest construction company for gas pipelines and electrical power supply lines. In 2017, Forbes estimated his fortune at $2.5 billion, but he and his brother are subject to personal sanctions by the United States' government relating to events during the Ukrainian crisis in 2013 and 2014.

Their relationship with Vladimir Putin dates back to 1963 - when they joined a sambo club (a Soviet martial art), and in 1978 Arkady became a judo trainer.

Upon Putin's return to Russia in 1990, the pair trained together several times a week, and Rotenberg secured funding to found Yavara-Neva, a professional judo club.

Boris is a former judo sparring partner of the diminutive Russian president, who handed him rich control over gas and electricity concession in post-Communist Russia.

Igor Rotenberg - net worth: $1.1billion

The 48-year-old son of Boris's brother Arkady, he received a host of assets belonging to his father in 2015 after the elder Rotenberg was placed under US sanctions.

The married father of three owns drilling company Gazprom Bureniye. Announcing the sanctions today, the Foreign Office said: 'Igor Rotenberg is a prominent Russian businessmen with close familial ties to President Putin.

After receiving assets from his father he became subject to US sanctions in his own right in 2018. The US Treasury said at the time he was targeted for 'operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy' run by a government that 'operates for the disproportionate benefit of oligarchs and government elites'.

Igor became a billionaire after being handed a raft of investments by his father Arkady - who is currently fighting his ex-wife over ownership of a £27 million mansion in Surrey.

Gennady Timchenko - net worth: $18.1billion

The 69-year-old is the billionaire founder of the Volga Group investment firm and a major ice hockey fan.

The sixth richest person in Russia the Armenian-born financier is president of SKA Saint Petersburg ice hockey team.

He is also believed to be another former judo partner of Putin.

He holds Russian, Finnish and Armenian citizenship, and lives in Moscow while the rest of his family - he has three children - live in Switzerland.

His youngest daughter Ksenia is married to Gleb Frank, the son of Putin's former transport minister Sergei Frank.

The Foreign Office citation says: 'Timchenko is a major shareholder in Bank Rossiya. Bank Rossiya is a key stakeholder in the National Media Group which supports Russian policy which is destabilising Ukraine.

'Following the annexation of Crimea, Bank Rossiya has expanded its bank branches and provision of insurance and investment throughout Crimea and Sevastopol; and offers support to military activities and the formation of major transport links and cards that allow the public to travel easily around the peninsula.'

'Bank Rossiya has supported the consolidation of Crimea into the Russian Federation by integrating the financial system following the annexation of Crimea. Timchenko therefore is or has been involved in engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.'

Gennady Timchenko (left) is the sixth richest person in Russia and president of SKA Saint Petersburg ice hockey team

Downing Street would not give further details on the military equipment being provided to Ukraine, although it is understood no British personnel will be sent.

'There are operational security reasons about why I can't go into further details about what that package entails,' the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

As tensions escalated again today, Ukraine has declared a state of emergency across the entire country with citizens ordered out of Russia and military reserves called up as Kiev prepares to face down the full might of a Russian invasion.

The move, approved by the country's security council, grants President Volodymyr Zelensky extra powers such as the ability to declare snap curfews and marks - for the first time - a direct acknowledgement from Kiev that Russia could now attack at any time in virtually any part of Ukraine, and not just rebel held areas.

All military reservists aged 18 to 60 have been called up while Ukraine's border guard service has restricted movement around border zones, prohibited video recordings of its forces and banned the use of drones. Three million Ukrainians living in Russian have also been ordered to leave.

Ukrainian citizens were also given the power to bear arms - effectively activating civilian brigades who have been training with the national guard in recent weeks. If an invasion does take place then martial law will be imposed, the head of the security council said.

It came after Vladimir Putin gave a sabre-rattling address to his troops this morning to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day, praising their 'battle readiness' while saying he is assured that they will fight to defend Russian security interests - which he called 'non-negotiable'.

Mr Johnson said 'even more' sanctions against Russia are coming when pressed by Sir Keir to 'unleash a full package' of measures.

Sir Keir said: 'We all want to deter aggression in Europe. We are not dealing with breakaway republics. Putin is not a peacekeeper, a sovereign nation has been invaded.

'The Prime Minister promised that in the event of an invasion he would unleash a full package of sanctions. If not now, then when?'

Mr Johnson replied: 'I don't think people quite realise the UK is out in front, we have sanctioned 275 individuals already.

'Yesterday we announced measures that place banks worth £37billion under sanctions in addition to more oligarchs. There is more to come and we will be stopping Russia from raising sovereign debt, stopping companies from raising money and stopping Russian companies … even clearing in sterling and dollars on international markets.'

Sir Keir pushed the PM to back changes to the Elections Bill to combat donations from overseas sources.

The Labour leader said: 'As it stands, the Bill would allow unfettered donations from overseas to be made to UK political parties from shell companies and individuals with no connections to the UK.

'Labour has proposed amendments that protect our democracy from the flood of foreign money drowning our politics. We can all now see how serious this is. So, will the Prime Minister now change course and support these measures in the House of Lords?'

Mr Johnson replied: 'We have very tough laws, tough rules, in this country to stop foreign donations, we don't accept foreign donations, you have to be on the UK electoral register to give to a UK political party.

'Before he starts chucking it around, I just remind him the largest single corporate donation to the Labour Party came from a member of the Chinese Communist Party.'

Damping down angry shouts from his own MPs, Sir Keir replied: 'No, at this moment – as the House agreed yesterday – we have to stand united, I'm not going to be deflected...

'Will the PM work across the House to ensure this is the end of the era of oligarch impunity, by saying that this House and this country will no longer be home to their loot?'

Sir Keir said: 'At the weekend the Prime Minister said that if Russia invades Ukraine he will open up the Matryoshka dolls of Russian-owned companies and Russian-owned entities to find the ultimate beneficiaries within.

'Well, Russia has invaded and it's time to act. If the Prime Minister brings forward the required legislation to do this, he will have Labour's support, so will he commit to do so in the coming days?'

Mr Johnson replied: 'We are, as I said, bringing forward in the next wave of sanctions measures that will stop all Russian banks, all oligarchs, all Russian individuals, raising money on London markets, and we are also accelerating the Economic Crime Bill which will enable us in the UK to peel back – in the next session – to peel back the facade of beneficial ownership of property in the UK and of companies.

'It's gone on for far too long, we are going to tackle it under this Government, but on all these measures I think it is very, very important that the House remembers they are more effective when all financial centres move forward together. That is what the UK has been organising.'

In a round of interviews this morning, Ms Truss stressed that some people had moved to the UK from Russia but were 'not necessarily friends of Vladimir Putin' and that was different to people who were 'backing his appalling regime'.

She also rejected calls from Labour for the Conservatives to hand back donations worth £2million it received from people with links to Russia.

'I believe that Putin is hell-bent on invading Ukraine,' Ms Truss told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

'This is about inflicting pain on Putin and degrading the Russian economic system over time, targeting people that are close to Putin.

'What we have to do is make it as painful as possible, both by supplying support to the Ukrainian government in terms of defensive weapons, in terms of economic support, and by imposing economic costs.'

Asked on Sky News to clarify Mr Johnson's comments that Mr Abramovich had been sanctioned in the past, Ms Truss said: 'No he hasn't been previously sanctioned. The PM misspoke in the House and the record will be corrected.'

Pushed whether the oligarch should have been sanctioned, Ms Truss said: 'As I have said, I am not going to go into details of what our future sanctions plans are, but nothing is off the table.'

Told Mr Abramovich was on a list of potential targets drawn up by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Ms Truss said: 'We have already targeted some of Putin's closest allies with the sanctions that we announced yesterday.

'I am not going to go into details of who is on our list for future sanctions. But viewers can be assured that we have more individuals that we will target in the event of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Who could be next on the UK's sanctions list?

Boris Johnson unveiled sanctions against three super-rich associates of Vladimir Putin today - but immediately faced calls to go further.

Labour's Margaret Hodge used parliamentary privilege to complain of 'serious flaws' in the sanctions regime that meant individuals such as Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov could not be covered.

She also named Once Russia's richest man, oil tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who is reported to have two homes in Belgravia.

She told the Commons: 'It's too narrow in defining the individuals it covers; unlike US legislation it is limited in how we can sanction Russian government officials, and the definition of 'government of Russia' excludes the legislative branch like the Duma.

'That means that kleptocrats who have stolen from the Russian people and support Putin, would not be caught.

'Of (Alexei) Navalny's list of 35, only 13 would be caught: Abramovich, Usmanov, Timchenko (sic) or Deripaska would escape.'

Alisher Usmanov: Worth £13.4billion

Uzbek-born Russian Alisher Usmanov is ranked by Forbes Magazine as the third most-important oligarch in Russia, with an estimated net worth almost £14billion - up £2billion over the past two years.

He lives in London, where his Russian telecoms giant MegaFon is listed. His main home is Beechwood House, in north London.

He also owns Sutton Place, a grade I listed Tudor mansion near Woking in Surrey, which was once famously owned by Jean Paul Getty.

Both properties are worth a combined £100million or more.

He made a fortune by investing in metal and mining companies in the 1990s.

He headed Gazprom Investholding, a subsidiary of the world's biggest extractor of natural gas Gazprom, from 2000 to 2014 and still owns a stake in iron ore and steel giant Metalloinvest. He also owns the Moscow newspaper Kommersant and a telecoms company.

For more than 10 years he owned 30 per cent of Arsenal - but recently sold out to American billionaire Stan Kroenke.

Born in Uzbekistan when it was part of the Soviet Union, he hoped to become a diplomat, but was jailed in 1980 for corruption. He served six years but the Uzbek supreme court later quashed the conviction, saying the case had been politically motivated.

Now 68, he has spoken of his pride at his friendship with Vladimir Putin, adding: 'The fact that everybody does not like him is not Putin's problem.'

Oleg Deripaska: Worth £3.2billion

Once Russia's richest man, oil tycoon Mr Deripaska came to prominence in the UK when he entertained Labour grandee Lord Mandelson on his yacht in Corfu.

Deripaska is a close associate of Putin who's been accused of helping the Kremlin conduct foreign influence operations.

The tycoon quit as a director of Russian energy giant EN+ Group after being targeted by sanctions. He owns a house in Belgrave Square and is a grandson by marriage to the late leader Boris Yeltsin.

Last year he tore into the FBI and 'utter stupidity' of the American government in a lengthy statement on Wednesday, a day after homes linked to him in New York and Washington were raided by the agency.

A spokesman for Deripaska said the searches stemmed from sanctions imposed on him in 2018 and that the homes belonged to his relatives. But on Deripaska indicated both pieces of luxury real estate were 'abandoned.'

A 1,000-page Senate Intelligence Committee report released in 2020 also links him to former Trump 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort and ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele.

Deripaska and other members of Putin's inner circle as well as 12 Russian businesses connected to them were blacklisted by the Treasury Department in 2018 over alleged international crimes. However, Donald Trump lifted sanctions on three companies connected to him despite objections from Congressional Democrats.

Roman Abramovich: Worth £9.2billion

Abramovich has been the owner of Chelsea FC for almost two decades. His wealth has been used to help the side win silverware including five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

Mr Abramovich strongly denies he is close to the Kremlin or has done anything that would merit sanctions being imposed against him.

Last year publisher HarperCollins apologised and settled out of court over unsubstantiated claims in a book that he was ordered to buy Chelsea by the Russian president.

The publishing giant has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to a charity and make amendments to author Catherine Belton's book Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Turned on the West.

Belton's book includes claims that in the early 2000s that Abramovich bought Chelsea for £150million in 2003 on the personal orders of the Russian president.

The former Financial Times journalist's publication quoted exiled oligarch Sergei Pugachev - once dubbed 'Putin's Banker' - as the source of the Chelsea FC claims, but Abramovich maintained the allegations were untrue and damaging both to him and the club.

Now, several references to Chelsea will be deleted or changed, making it clear that the allegation came from Pugachev and that there is no hard evidence to support the claim.

A judge had previously upheld Abramovich's claims that the book contained nine statements against him that were defamatory.

'And we will be targeting them in conjunction with our international allies like the Europeans and the United States to make sure that these people cannot travel, that their assets are frozen, and that they will have nowhere to hide.

'That is the message we are sending to Vladimir Putin and his regime. We will inflict even more pain in the event of a full incursion into Ukraine.'

Challenged on whether any Tory donors were potential targets, Ms Truss again said 'I don't rule anything out' but said: 'All of those donations are properly declared.'

Writing in the Times, Ms Truss said the government is looking at sanctioning members of the Russian Duma and Federation Council.

'And we will extend the territorial sanctions imposed on Crimea to the separatist-controlled territories in the Donbas. No UK individual or business will be able to deal with these territories until they are returned to Ukraine,' she wrote.

'We have a long list of those complicit in the actions of the Russian leadership. Should Russia refuse to pull back its troops we can keep turning up the heat, targeting more banks, elites and companies of significance.

'We will introduce measures to limit Russia's ability to trade and prohibit a range of hightech exports, degrading the development of its militaryindustrial base for years. In time, even those close to President Putin will come to see his decisions this week as a self-inflicted wound.'

Ms Truss also echoed the PM's call for European football governing body Uefa to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg in May.

Nicola Sturgeon has waded into the row by calling for more efforts to target Russian interests in London.

Speaking after a meeting with the Ukrainian Consul General and the chairwoman of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain in Edinburgh, the First Minister said: 'London is awash with Russian money and the UK Government must target that wealth, those assets, wherever they are and the Russian interests that benefit from those assets and wealth.

'They will know where those assets are but there must be a very serious, systematic approach to sanctions and there must be efforts made to ensure that trade is disrupted to make sure that Russia feels that.'

The SNP leader said it should be the 'elite' of Russia that should be impacted by any sanctions and not the citizens.

She added that the Scottish Government would support any action against Russian interests in Scotland.

The First Minister went on to urge the international community not to 'move on' from what is happening in Ukraine.

'This is a moment where Putin has to be left in no doubt,' she said.

'Because what we have seen in the past with Crimea, with Georgia before it, is that the world is aghast for a short time and then it moves on, and Putin is left to consolidate his gains and think that he can continue to act in this way with no consequence whatsoever.'

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has asked Ofcom to review the licence of Russian broadcaster RT in the UK amid complaints it is spouting Putin propaganda.

Sir Keir urged steps being taken against the channel in the Commons, with Mr Johnson also critical - although he stressed the decision was an independent one for the regulator.

The channel currently hosts a show presented by former first minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond – now head of the Alba Party.

Ms Sturgeon said: 'It's a matter for Ofcom, but I do think there is now a very serious question about whether RT should continue to have a licence to broadcast here in Scotland and I would certainly encourage Ofcom to look at that very, very seriously and closely indeed,' she said.

When asked about Mr Salmond's show being broadcast on the network, the First Minister said: 'I'm appalled at Alex Salmond's continued involvement with RT, I don't think it's any secret now that I don't think he should ever have had a television show on RT, but it is even more unthinkable now that that should continue.'

Ms Sturgeon went on to say that elected officials should not appear on the broadcaster.

'I don't think any elected representative should be contemplating appearing on RT right now, I will give that message – have given that message – to elected officials here at the Scottish Parliament, I know Ian Blackford has done so in Westminster.'

RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said: 'Always a joy to see Western and particularly British politicians finally drop their hypocritical disguise in favour of open interference in institutions they touted as supposedly totally independent and wholly free from political pressure and interference.'

In the Commons yesterday, Sir Keir called for Russia to be cut off from the global banking system and for television channel RT, formerly Russia Today, to be taken off the airwaves in the UK.

Tory former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said the UK should be taking action 'hard, now', explaining: 'That is what a dictator like Putin can understand.'

Liberal Democrat Layla Moran used parliamentary privilege to name 35 Russian oligarchs she described as 'key enablers', including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov, who has ties with Everton.

Tory backbencher Nickie Aiken suggested the children of Russian oligarchs should be kicked out of British public schools.

And Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, demanded Britain should hit Russia 'hard and hit them now'.

At the same time, Russian politicians boasted that the measures announced by Mr Johnson would have 'zero' effect.

Outside Parliament, anti-Kremlin campaigner Bill Browder described the package of measures as 'pretty tepid'. He highlighted how the three oligarchs cited yesterday had been on a US sanctions list since 2018, meaning it was already unlikely many British businesses would have dealings with them.

In the Commons, Sir Iain said: 'We can do, we should do and we must do more to root out the dirty money that flows through here.'

The former Tory leader said Britain should work with allies 'absolutely to cut off supplies of money, such that the Russians cannot, and President Putin cannot, find a way through this and they feel the pain'. He added: 'We must hear them squeal when we hit them with these sanctions.'

No 10 last night rejected suggestions UK sanctions would have little effect. The PM's spokesman said the measures would have a 'real impact' on the Russian economy.

Battle stations: Ukraine declares a state of emergency for ENTIRE country after Putin praised his army's 'readiness' and boasted of hypersonic weapons as Liz Truss warns invasion of Kiev is 'highly likely'

Ukraine has declared a state of emergency across the entire country today with citizens ordered out of Russia and military reserves called up as Kiev prepares to face down the full might of a Russian invasion.

The move, approved by the country's security council, grants President Volodymyr Zelensky extra powers such as the ability to declare snap curfews and marks - for the first time - a direct acknowledgement from Kiev that Russia could now attack at any time in virtually any part of Ukraine, and not just rebel held areas.

A ll military reservists aged 18 to 60 have been called up while Ukraine's border guard service has restricted movement around border zones, prohibited video recordings of its forces and banned the use of drones. Three million Ukrainians living in Russian have also been ordered to leave.

Ukrainian citizens were also given the power to bear arms - effectively activating civilian brigades who have been training with the national guard in recent weeks. If an invasion does take place then martial law will be imposed, the head of the security council said.

It came after Vladimir Putin gave a sabre-rattling address to his troops this morning to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day, praising their 'battle readiness' while saying he is assured that they will fight to defend Russian security interests - which he called 'non-negotiable'.

UK Defence Secretary Liz Truss warned that Putin is now 'hell-bent' on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a direct attack on the capital of Kiev 'highly likely' to be in his plans, while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison predicted the attack is 'likely to occur within the next 24 hours'.

Boris Johnson today vowed more weapons for Ukraine in light of the 'increasingly threatening behaviour' from Russia and pledged tougher sanctions after his first round was criticised as 'tepid'. The EU was today finalising far-reaching sanctions targeted at Russia's defence secretary, the commanders of its Black Sea fleet and Air Force, all 351 members of the state Duma, and prominent propagandists

It comes after Biden imposed a first round of American sanctions late Tuesday, warning that an invasion of Ukraine is now underway but could quickly ramp up into all-out war with blood supplies being moved to the frontlines.

'This is the beginning of a Russian invasion. You don't need blood unless you're planning to start a war,' Biden declared as he levied sanctions against Russian banks and promised harsher measures to come.

Vladimir Putin praised the battle readiness of his armies and boasted of developing hypersonic weapons as he called Russia's security interests 'non-negotiable' in an address to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day today

Putin has recognised two areas in eastern Ukraine as independent and authorised Russian troops to go in on 'peacekeeping' missions. Rebels already hold part of that territory (in red) but Putin has recognised a much-wider region (yellow) amid fears he will now try to seize it. There are also fears he is preparing to attack Kharkiv in Ukraine (green) after massing forces nearby

Russia has up to 190,000 troops backed by tanks, artillery, fighter jets and bombers surrounding Ukraine from three sides, as the US warns of a full-scale invasion of the whole country including an attack on the capital, Kiev

A Russian attack on Ukraine could start in the Donbass region (top right) with attempts to expand rebel-held areas, that could either be in coordination with or before a much wider assault on the entire country (top right). Should the fighting spill over Ukraine's borders, it could drag in NATO forces stationed in Europe (bottom centre)

Russian armoured vehicles and artillery pieces are seen at a rail yard in the Rostov-on-Don region, close to the border with Ukraine, as the country was today put on a war footing

Russian troops in full packs are seen marching through mud at a rail yard in Rostov-on-Don, in southern Russia close to the frontline with Ukraine, with armoured vehicles loaded on to train carriages nearby

Russian armored vehicles are pictured at a railway station in the Rostov region, amid fears Putin is about to attack

Russia's lap-dog parliament yesterday handed Putin the necessary authority to use the country's military abroad, paving the way for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine (file image, Russian troops on training exercises)

'Welcome to hell, you'll die here': Firebrand Ukraine MP threatens Russian troops

A Ukrainian MP has warned invading Russian soldiers: 'Welcome to hell…you will die here'.

In a firebrand speech to parliament in Kyiv, Oleksiy Goncharenko, 41, told Vladimir Putin's forces: 'You wont leave from here, we promise you this.

'Welcome to hell. We can say, you will die here. Die like lousy dogs if you enter our country.

'And your generals throwing you to this meat grinder will run away first.

'So drop your [weapons] and go back home to your wives and kids.

'You have nothing to do here. It's not your land. And won't ever be.'

Meanwhile Roman Dudin, head of the SBU security service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, said today: 'We see active maneuvering and movement of Russian troops along our borders.

'The military presence is gradually increasing, there are no elements of withdrawing troops from the state border of Ukraine after the so-called exercises.

'Today, according to our information, their best tactical group has only 70 per cent of serviceable equipment.

'30 per cent of equipment is defective.

'We see even in the direction of Belgorod, where … military equipment that is unable to move independently.

'We see a daily decline in the morale and psychological [wellbeing] of Russian troops.'

According to Dudin, Russian troops have purchased 45,000 cellophane bags to transport corpses.

'However, I think, according to the ancient Russian tradition, they will bury them just in the middle of the field or in these nameless graves.'

Ms Truss sought to defend the UK's own sanctions - criticised yesterday for not being harsh enough - by insisting that 'nothing' is off the table should Putin decide to escalate.

'We've been very clear that we're going to limit Russian access to British markets,' Truss told Sky. 'We're going to stop the Russian government with raising sovereign debt in the United Kingdom.'

'There will be even more tough sanctions on key oligarchs, on key organisations in Russia, limiting Russia's access to the financial markets, if there is a full scale invasion of Ukraine,' Truss said.

Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Bliken announced that he has called off a high-level summit with Russian Foreign Secretary Sergei Lavrov scheduled for Thursday, saying it 'does not make sense' to go ahead with peace negotiations when an invasion is already underway.

Fighting also escalated along the frontlines between separatist forces and Ukraine's men overnight, with one Ukrainian soldier killed and six injured in shelling. A house was also hit in the village of Muratovo.

Tensions between East and West dramatically ratcheted up Tuesday as Putin was granted authority by Russia's lap-dog parliament to use military force abroad, a move that paves the way for him to attack Ukraine.

Hours earlier, he had given a speech in which he made expansionist claims about rebel-held territory in Ukraine's east - saying Russia has recognised areas currently held by Ukrainian troops as belonging to the separatists.

That has sparked fears he is preparing for a land-grab of that territory under the auspices of a 'peacekeeping' mission to the region which could extend even beyond those boundaries and all the way to the city of Kharkiv - where several major Ukrainian military bases are located.

Russian tanks and armoured vehicles have been spotted hiding in civilian areas and the tree lines of forests in several areas just to the north of Kharkiv in recent days, within just three miles of the border.

Putin has up to 190,000 troops backed by thousands of tanks and artillery units, hundreds of fighter jets and dozens of bombers encircling Ukraine from three sides - with up to 10,000 men already thought to have moved into rebel-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk on the current frontlines with Ukrainian forces.

Western nations have tried to present a united front in the face of the invasion, with more than two dozen European Union members unanimously agreeing to levy their own initial set of sanctions against Russian officials.

Germany also said it was halting the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia - a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow but criticized by the U.S. for increasing Europe's reliance on Russian energy.

The U.S., meanwhile, moved to cut off Russia's government from Western finance, sanctioning two of its banks and blocking it from trading in its debt on American and European markets.

The administration's actions hit civilian leaders in Russia's leadership hierarchy and two Russian banks considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia's military, with more than $80 billion in assets.

That includes freezing all of those banks' assets under U.S. jurisdictions.

Russia has for months been massing troops, tanks, and support vehicles (pictured) on the border with Ukraine and is now thought to have up to 190,000 men ready to attack the country

Russian armoured troop transports are pictured in an assembly area, amid fears they could soon roll across the border and into Ukraine - sparking the most-serious war in Europe for decades

Russia has alternately claimed to be staging routine training exercises in its border regions, withdrawing its forces and reinforcing its allies in the region - all of which has been dismissed by the West as pretense (pictured, a Russian soldier)

A Ukrainian pilot boards a fighter jet at an air base in an undisclosed region of the country early Wednesday, as he takes part in combat readiness drills amid fears Russian is about to invade

A Ukrainian Su-34 fighter jet, originally made in Russia, takes off from an airfield in an undisclosed region of the country amid fears that Russia is about to stage a full-scale invasion

The tail fins of Ukrainian Su-34 fighter jets are seen at an undisclosed air field somewhere in Ukraine as one takes to the skies during combat readiness checks ahead of what could be a full-scale Russian invasion

Ukrainian firefighters attempt to put out a blazing house in the village of Muratovo, close to the frontlines with pro-Moscow rebels in Luhansk, after it was shelled overnight

Ukraine said one soldier died and another six were injured in shelling by pro-Moscow rebels overnight, which also hit and destroyed a house in the village of Muratovo

Russian volunteers carry medical supplies to a warehouse in the city of Taganrog, close to the border of Ukraine, after Biden warned that blood is being moved to the frontlines in what is considered to be one of the final moves before an attack

A wreath laying ceremony is held at the Fallen Warriors Memorial in Rostov-on-Don, where Russian troops are gathering

Frontline Ukrainian soldiers sent texts telling them to abandon posts

Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines with pro-Moscow rebels have been sent texts warning of an imminent attack and told to abandon their posts.

'Moscow gave a go to the use of [Russian] Armed Forces in the Donbas,' one text read, referring to a wide area of eastern Ukraine where large parts of the country's armed forces are currently deployed.

'There's still time to save your life and leave the [area],' the text message added.

Another read: 'Ukrainian military servicemen! The Russian army is already in Donetsk and Luhansk. Return home while it isn't too late!'

There are fears Putin is about to stage a land-grab in eastern Ukraine after acknowledging the whole of the Donbass - including areas held by Ukraine - as independent and authorising Russian troops to go in on a 'peacekeeping' mission.

If his troops do try to advance into Ukrainian areas, then it would likely spark direct fighting between the two militaries which could quickly escalate into all-out war.

Biden, though, did hold back some of the broadest and toughest of the financial penalties contemplated by the U.S., including sanctions that would reinforce the hold that Germany put on any startup of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline; an export ban that would deny Russia U.S. high tech for its industries and military; and sweeping bans that could cripple Russia's ability to do business with the rest of the world.

Biden said he was moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltics, though he described the deployments as purely 'defensive,' asserting, 'We have no intention of fighting Russia.'

The U.S. is sending about 800 infantry troops and 40 attack aircraft to NATO's eastern flank from other locations within Europe, according to a senior defense official. In addition, a contingent of F-35 strike fighters and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters will also be relocated.

Earlier Tuesday, members of Russia's upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside the country - effectively formalizing a Russian military deployment to the rebel regions, where an eight-year conflict has killed nearly 14,000 people.

Shortly afterward, Putin laid out three conditions to end the crisis that has threatened to plunge Europe back into war, raising the specter of massive casualties, energy shortages across the continent and global economic chaos.

Putin said the crisis could be resolved if Kyiv recognizes Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014, renounces its bid to join NATO and partially demilitarizes.

The West has decried the annexation of Crimea as a violation of international law and has previously flatly rejected permanently barring Ukraine from NATO.

Asked whether he has sent any Russian troops into Ukraine and how far they could go, Putin responded: 'I haven't said that the troops will go there right now.' He added that 'it's impossible to forecast a specific pattern of action - it will depend on a concrete situation as it takes shape on the ground.'

The EU announced initial sanctions aimed at the 351 Russian lawmakers who voted for recognizing the two separatist regions in Ukraine, as well as 27 other Russian officials and institutions from the defense and banking sectors. They also sought to limit Moscow's access to EU capital and financial markets.

With tensions rising and a broader conflict looking more likely, the White House began referring to the Russian deployments in the region known as the Donbas as an 'invasion' after initially hesitating to use the term - a red line that Biden had said would result in severe sanctions.

U.S President Joe Biden said it defies logic to think Putin has taken such extensive military preparations, including putting 190,000 Russian troops on the border and moving blood supplies to those areas, for reasons other than invading Ukraine

Satellite imagery from Tuesday shows several new deployments of troops and equipment have been established in rural areas southwest of Belgorod, less than 20 kilometers to the northwest of the border with Ukraine

Satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of field hospital and troop deployment in western Belgorod, Russia, less than 20 kilometers to the northwest of the border with Ukraine

Satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of assembled vehicles at Bokov Airfield near Mazyr, Belarus, on Tuesday

Satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows armor and vehicles at a railyard in Belgorod, Russia, on Tuesday

Satellite imagery from Tuesday shows new deployments of troops and equipment that have been established in rural areas southwest of Belgorod, Russia, which is close to the Ukrainian border

'We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia's latest invasion into Ukraine,' Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser, said on CNN. 'An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is underway.'

The White House announced limited sanctions targeting the rebel regions on Monday evening soon after Putin said he was sending in troops. A senior Biden administration official, who briefed reporters about those sanctions, noted 'that Russia has occupied these regions since 2014' and that 'Russian troops moving into Donbas would not itself be a new step.'

Western leaders have long warned Moscow would look for cover to invade - and just such a pretext appeared to come Monday, when Putin recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions.

The Kremlin then raised the stakes further by saying that recognition extends even to the large parts of those two regions now held by Ukrainian forces, including the major Azov Sea port of Mariupol.

He added, however, that the rebels should eventually negotiate with Ukraine.

Condemnation from around the world was quick. In Washington, lawmakers from both parties in Congress vowed continued U.S. support for Ukraine, even as some pushed for swifter and even more severe sanctions on Russia. Senators had been considering a sanctions package but held off as the White House pursued its strategy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would consider breaking diplomatic ties with Russia, and Kyiv recalled its ambassador in Moscow.

If Putin pushes farther into Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg insisted the West would move in lockstep. 'If Russia decides once again to use force against Ukraine, there will be even stronger sanctions, even a higher price to pay,' he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. would slap sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals. He warned a full-scale offensive would bring 'further powerful sanctions.'

Zelenskyy said he was calling up some of the country's military reservists but added there was no need for a full military mobilization.

In an address to the nation, Zelenskyy said his decree applied only to those assigned to the so-called operational reserve, which is typically activated during ongoing hostilities, and covers 'a special period of time,' without clarifying what that means.

'Today there is no need for a full mobilization. We need to quickly add additional staff to the Ukrainian army and