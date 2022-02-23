ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Payne 'whisks his fiancée Maya Henry away on romantic Valentine's golfing trip to Costa Rica'

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liam Payne whisked his fiancée Maya Henry away to Costa Rica for a romantic Valentine's holiday this month.

The singer, 28, and his model partner went golfing on the two-week trip where they visited the exclusive Ocean Course at Peninsula Papagayo.

A source told The Sun: 'Liam has really fallen in love with the sport. He's the first to admit he's not the best player but to his credit he's putting in the hours. He'd the costal course online and was desperate to try it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeT9O_0eMh9NVL00
Couple: Liam Payne whisked his fiancée Maya Henry away to Costa Rica for a romantic Valentine's holiday this month

'As he had a gap in his schedule he and Maya flew out to Costa Rica for a few days around Valentine's Day but they are now home.'

Although they have previously flown on private jets, the couple flew commercial for their Central American excursion.

Liam has previously voiced his support for doing more to reduce your carbon footprint.

In April last year, he tweeted: 'Happy #EarthDay everyone! Now more than ever it's important for us all to help the planet and reflect on our impact on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wprG6_0eMh9NVL00
Travel: The singer, 28, and his model partner went golfing on the two-week trip where they visited the exclusive Ocean Course at Peninsula Papagayo

'I'm excited to learn more about the environment and do what I can to reduce my footprint on it.'

It is thought to be the couple's first holiday since the start of the pandemic.

It comes after Maya and Liam, 28, put on a loved-up display as they kissed for a photo and rang in the New Year together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZ6Ri_0eMh9NVL00
Trip: Although they have previously flown on private jets, the couple flew commercial for their Central American excursion

The couple reportedly rekindled their relationship in July, a month after calling off their engagement.

Liam popped the question in August 2020 after a year of dating the brunette bombshell.

Maya and Liam have known of each other for years, and were first pictured together at a meet-and-greet event when One Direction fan Maya was 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPVgP_0eMh9NVL00
Sweet: It comes after the pair put on a loved-up display as they kissed for a photo and rang in the New Year together 

