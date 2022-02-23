ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-23 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Coke, Coleman, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Coke; Coleman; Runnels Thunderstorms with Freezing Rain and Sleet across the Big Country this Morning.. A band of thunderstorms producing freezing rain and sleet along Interstate 20 from Sweetwater to Abilene to Clyde and Baird at 235 AM will track north to near a Roby to Anson to Albany line by 330 AM. With temperatures in the mid 20s, these storms may produce a flash freeze on area roadways as icy spots develop and lead to a quick deterioration of area roadways. Motorists should use caution when traveling across the Big Country this morning.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Morris, Smith, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 13:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Morris; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain will continue and result in light ice accumulations. * WHERE...Across south Arkansas and much of northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Carter; Ripley; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carter County in southeastern Missouri Central Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Missouri Northwestern Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 400 AM CST. * At 331 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Hunter, or 9 miles north of Doniphan, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hunter around 335 AM CST. Ellsinore and Budapest around 340 AM CST. Brush Arbor and Milltown around 345 AM CST. Williamsville and Hendrickson around 350 AM CST. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Prepare for power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Downed trees, limbs and power outages are likely, especially given added stress on ice-laden trees and power lines. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, with locally two tenths of an inch in the higher elevations. Snow and sleet accumulations less than a half inch are also possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northern Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation may occur at times today, but a prolonged period of freezing rain will lead to greater impacts tonight into Friday morning.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 11:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must go outside, wear multiple layers of clothing including a hat and gloves. Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers, and toes. Signs of frostbite include numbness and white, grayish-yellow, firm, or waxy skin. Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A body temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, or drowsiness. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST /1 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A prolonged period of dangerously cold wind chill readings as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Until noon MST /1 PM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite may occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill temperatures will range from 10 to 20 below zero this afternoon to 15 to 25 below zero tonight and Wednesday morning.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Kewaunee; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca LIGHT PRECIPITATION EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Light mixed precipitation has begun to develop off of the lakeshore this afternoon. Very light freezing drizzle, flurries, and light sleet are possible at times near the lakeshore, which may created isolated spots of slick roadways. Amounts are expected to be fairly light. Additional snow and mixed precipitation will develop later this afternoon and evening and a winter weather advisory is in effect for later today as a result. Please monitor road conditions as you travel this afternoon and evening.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Clay; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Minor Snow and Ice Accumulation Tonight A period of wintry precipitation is expected across southeast Illinois from late this afternoon into tonight. Light snow will be the primary precipitation type: however, some sleet or freezing rain may mix with the snow along and south of a Flora to Robinson line. Snow accumulations will remain under 1 inch, with a very thin glaze of ice also possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as slick spots will be likely...especially on untreated and secondary roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 18:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Nevada; Sevier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain will result in light ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch will be possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Little River, Hempstead and Nevada Counties. In Texas, Bowie and Cherokee Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Parke by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Clay; Hancock; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Vermillion; Vigo WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 PM This Afternoon to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in the precipitation type remains low along the I-70 corridor.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Heavy downpours could cause rapid rises in water. If rising water is observed, move to higher ground. Do not drive into areas covered by water. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Meigs, Perry, Washington, Morgan, Athens, Pleasants, Ritchie, northern Wirt, southwestern Tyler, north central Jackson and Wood Counties through 445 AM EST At 414 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millersport to near Rutland. Movement was east at 95 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and briefly heavy downpours that may cause an abrupt drop in visibility and hydroplaning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Athens, Marietta, Belpre, Nelsonville, New Lexington, Harrisville, St. Marys, Pomeroy, Glouster, McConnelsville, Somerset, Beverly, Albany, Elizabeth, Shawnee, Coolville, Chesterhill, Perry State Forest and Forked Run State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 157 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 16. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-40 and U.S. Highway 550 along and west of the Continental Divide. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow may create areas of poor visibility at times.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 21:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis Light wintry precipitation possible over portions of the Mid- South through tonight An approaching upper level disturbance combined with cold surface high pressure across the region will result in a couple bouts of light wintry precipitation across the Mid-South through tonight. Scattered areas of light sleet and light freezing rain are possible this morning across the Mid-South. Little or no accumulations are expected though a bridge or overpass could become briefly slick. Widespread precipitation will develop along and south of I-40 later this afternoon into tonight. Areas along and south of I-40, where precipitation amounts will be heavier will remain liquid. Areas north of I-40, where temperatures will hover closer to the freezing mark, could see a light wintry mix. Little if any accumulations are expected at this time though some slick bridges and overpasses are possible. While these minor bouts of winter weather are not expected to produce significant impacts caution is advised while traveling across the Mid-South through tonight as conditions can change. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 00:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CST for southeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Pushmataha and Choctaw Counties through 130 AM CST At 1251 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Bennington to 11 miles southeast of Albany. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime to penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Hugo... Antlers Boswell... Soper Kent... Goodland Messer... Kellond Grant... Ord Speer... Dela Unger... Gay MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK

