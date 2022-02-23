ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-23 09:48:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-23 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oregon, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oregon; Shannon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Shannon and Oregon Counties through 315 AM CST At 230 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Eminence to near Thayer. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ozark National Scenic Riverways Grand Gulf State Park Thayer... Winona Alton... Birch Tree Eminence... Koshkonong Thomasville... Myrtle Wilderness... Midridge Couch... Alley Spring West Eminence... Greer MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OREGON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Carter; Ripley; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carter County in southeastern Missouri Central Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Missouri Northwestern Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 400 AM CST. * At 331 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Hunter, or 9 miles north of Doniphan, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hunter around 335 AM CST. Ellsinore and Budapest around 340 AM CST. Brush Arbor and Milltown around 345 AM CST. Williamsville and Hendrickson around 350 AM CST. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Nevada; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hempstead, eastern Sevier, southeastern Howard and northwestern Nevada Counties through 730 AM CST At 700 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Springs, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Dierks, Blevins, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Center Point, McCaskill, Ozan, Silver Ridge, Boughton, Muddy Fork, Lebanon, Provo and Browntown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Kewaunee; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca LIGHT PRECIPITATION EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Light mixed precipitation has begun to develop off of the lakeshore this afternoon. Very light freezing drizzle, flurries, and light sleet are possible at times near the lakeshore, which may created isolated spots of slick roadways. Amounts are expected to be fairly light. Additional snow and mixed precipitation will develop later this afternoon and evening and a winter weather advisory is in effect for later today as a result. Please monitor road conditions as you travel this afternoon and evening.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Clay; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Minor Snow and Ice Accumulation Tonight A period of wintry precipitation is expected across southeast Illinois from late this afternoon into tonight. Light snow will be the primary precipitation type: however, some sleet or freezing rain may mix with the snow along and south of a Flora to Robinson line. Snow accumulations will remain under 1 inch, with a very thin glaze of ice also possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as slick spots will be likely...especially on untreated and secondary roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 11:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must go outside, wear multiple layers of clothing including a hat and gloves. Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers, and toes. Signs of frostbite include numbness and white, grayish-yellow, firm, or waxy skin. Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A body temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, or drowsiness. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST /1 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A prolonged period of dangerously cold wind chill readings as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Until noon MST /1 PM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite may occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill temperatures will range from 10 to 20 below zero this afternoon to 15 to 25 below zero tonight and Wednesday morning.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft Light to Moderate Snow Tonight Bands of light to moderate snow will be possible this evening through early Tuesday morning across the middle and upper Arkansas River Valley as well as the Pikes Peak region. At this time, minor amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though isolated amounts around 4 inches will be possible. Given the arrival of much colder air tonight, any snow will likely accumulate on area roadways. Those traveling tonight into early Tuesday morning across these areas, and especially along the Highway 50 and I-25 corridors, should be prepared for patchy snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardeman FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Benton, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Lexington, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Natchez Trace State Forest, Natchez Trace State Park, Lakeland, Arlington, Whiteville, Somerville, Parsons, Byhalia, Decaturville, Sardis and Silerton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Clinton, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Western Essex FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of northern New York except the Saint Lawrence Valley, and all of Vermont. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST this evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of snowmelt and 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall will cause sharp rises on streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Wednesday. In addition, these rises are expected to produce ice breakups, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding. Some rivers we are watching closely with ice jams already in place include the Great Chazy and Ausable rivers in New York, and the Lamoille, Missisquoi, and Winooski in Vermont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Becker, East Otter Tail, Hubbard, Wadena, West Becker by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 14:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Becker; East Otter Tail; Hubbard; Wadena; West Becker WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and difficult travel conditions. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Hubbard, West Becker, East Becker, East Otter Tail and Wadena Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Nowata; Okmulgee; Ottawa; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner Patchy Freezing Drizzle Ongoing Patchy freezing drizzle has developed across portions of northeast Oklahoma this morning following the strong cold frontal passage. The drizzle will likely end by mid morning, however sharply falling temperatures may allow a few slick spots to develop on area roadways through the morning commute. Motorists should anticipate possible slower travel conditions this morning and allow extra drive time.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 21:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis Light wintry precipitation possible over portions of the Mid- South through tonight An approaching upper level disturbance combined with cold surface high pressure across the region will result in a couple bouts of light wintry precipitation across the Mid-South through tonight. Scattered areas of light sleet and light freezing rain are possible this morning across the Mid-South. Little or no accumulations are expected though a bridge or overpass could become briefly slick. Widespread precipitation will develop along and south of I-40 later this afternoon into tonight. Areas along and south of I-40, where precipitation amounts will be heavier will remain liquid. Areas north of I-40, where temperatures will hover closer to the freezing mark, could see a light wintry mix. Little if any accumulations are expected at this time though some slick bridges and overpasses are possible. While these minor bouts of winter weather are not expected to produce significant impacts caution is advised while traveling across the Mid-South through tonight as conditions can change. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 15:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Potential exists for greater than 6 inches of snowfall. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Potential exists for heavy snow bands and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Friday morning commute.
YORK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lincoln FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 425 AM CST, Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. - Additional rainfall amounts of up to 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

