Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardeman FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Benton, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Lexington, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Natchez Trace State Forest, Natchez Trace State Park, Lakeland, Arlington, Whiteville, Somerville, Parsons, Byhalia, Decaturville, Sardis and Silerton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
