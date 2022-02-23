ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Quest Diagnostics cut to neutral at UBS on risk of missing FY 2023 earnings target

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UBS has downgraded Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from buy to neutral on fears the company won't be able to meet its own earnings target in 2023. The firm also lowered its...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Allstate upgraded to Buy, Progressive cu to Neutral at UBS

UBS analyst Brian Meredith upgrades insurers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to Buy and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Neutral as he sees good news already priced into Progressive's stock and Allstate's personal auto rate increases starting to offset its loss trend. For Allstate (ALL), Meredith sees a scenario similar to 2015-2016, where the insurer's...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

UWM Holdings cut to Hold at UBS as rapid rate change seen pressuring margins

UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) stock is slipping 1.6% in premarket trading after UBS analyst Brock Vandervliet downgrades the mortgage wholesaler's stock to Neutral from Buy, noting that that financial companies often underperform during times of rapid interest rate change. "Additionally, inflation has surged to levels last seen in the 1970s and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fluor FY 2021 Earnings Preview

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+112.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.55B (-19.9% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, FLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Earnings Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Ortho Clinical Diagnostic OCDX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Seekingalpha.com

Portland General Electric FY 2021 Earnings Preview

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-72.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+7.0% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, POR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

S&P 1500 Stocks With Strong Momentum Currently

There are 17 stocks in S&P 1500 with strong momentum based on our criteria. We use the following indicators to gauge strength:. Percent distance of price from moving average, %200-MA 14-day Relative Strength Index, RSI(14) 5-day rate-of-change of volume, ROC(5) Number of days this last indicator has stayed over 70...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Quest Diagnostics#Fy 2023#Dgx
Seekingalpha.com

Granite Construction FY 2021 Earnings Preview

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+241.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.66B (+6.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, GVA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Clearway Energy FY Earnings Preview

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+8.3% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CWEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Will The Trade Desk FY 2021 maintain an earnings beat?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B. Over the last 2 years, TTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Zomedica gains as new acquisition drives Q4 topline growth

The shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) have surged ~23% in the post-market Friday after the micro-cap animal health company reported more than $4M revenue for the final quarter and full-year 2021. However, its quarterly revenue and earnings have fallen short of market expectations. While the company recorded no revenue in corresponding...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Maravai Life Sciences jumps on report of $11B bid from Sartorius

Maravai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) soared 17% after a report that Sartorius AG offered to buy the the company for $11B. Maravai rejected the $42/share offer from Goettingen, Germany-based Sartorius, according to a Reuters report. Not clear if Sartorius may return with another offer or MRVI may see interest from other companies.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Ally Bank - Poised To Benefit From Rate Hikes And Consumer Trends

Ally Financial stands to benefit from the likely rate hikes this year and next. Ally Financial (ALLY) is poised to benefit from rate hikes and is priced at a reasonable valuation. Interest rates are likely to rise over the coming years, hurting stock valuations and some businesses. Ally offers a way to stay invested in a business model that benefits from a rising interest rate environment.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Sypris Solutions: If You Believe Management's FY 2022 Guidance, This Stock Should Double In 2022

Sypris Solutions has a $50 million capitalization and no debt. There are strong tailwinds (end/final demand) in all of its segments. As mostly a small-cap value investor, to say year-to-date 2022 has been eventful would be an understatement. Today, I decided to share a new nano-cap/micro-cap company, Sypris Solutions, Inc., with SA free site readers. This sure looks like a stock/company with a compelling setup for 2022. The company trades a reasonable valuation, has about $5 million of net cash, and has big revenue tailwinds in all of its segments. If you believe management's FY 2022 guidance, then the stock is way too cheap at $2.30 per share (or roughly a $50 million market capitalization). Based on this guidance, I am modeling $0.28 in EPS for FY 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

We Believe Growth Has Bottomed - Nobody Told Zscaler

Zscaler is a beast of a company, growing revenue at 63% per annum while also clocking in 13% unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
STOCKS
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL misses earnings estimates, cuts dividend

ALLENTOWN, PA. – PPL Corporation missed fourth quarter earnings estimates and reported a full year loss for 2021. Oh, and they announced that they cut their dividend by 52%. It’s little wonder that PPL stock was down over 7.5% in mid-morning trading on Wall Street. However, it’s likely...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy