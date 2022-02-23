Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome Their 1st Child

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Football player turned father! Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, gave birth to their first child on Thursday, February 17.

“THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” the new dad, 29, captioned a Wednesday, February 23, Instagram slideshow. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all … EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news in November 2021. “Ilyilyily,” the then-expectant star, 28, captioned maternity shoot photos at the time. While the athlete didn’t post a reveal of his own, he cradled Woods’ bare baby bump in her social media upload. “Can’t wait baby,” the NFL player wrote in the comments.

Courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr./Instagram

The Louisiana native’s dad, Odell Beckham Sr., also celebrated the news, commenting, “LOVE IT.” Gabrielle Union, Jena Frumes and more celebrity parents shared their “congratulations” with the pair as well.

Wood continued to show her baby bump progress with her Instagram followers while documenting her workouts. “I’ve tried my best to stay active throughout my pregnancy, but let’s be real it ain’t happening like i had planned lol,” the Texas native captioned a video in November 2021. “I notice such a difference in my energy when I work out even when I’m exhausted.”

Later that same month, the Wild ‘N Out alum wrote that she was “not so bloated” anymore, and she shared more pregnancy photos in December 2021. “My recording of your heartbeat has replaced my binaural beats at night,” Wood captioned a post at the time. “So soothing.”

She and Odell made their relationship Instagram official in November 2019 when Wood shared a touching tribute for her partner’s birthday.

“Happy birthday @obj,” she gushed at the time. “Your soul is pure gold. U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters. Ceasar home. PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af.”

The following year, Wood wrote, “Twenty-nine and fine as hell. Happy birthday @obj. You continue to make this experience here on Earth, incredible. Twenty-nine years of greatness and many more. Love you.”

As for Wood’s 28th birthday eight months prior, the professional football player called his girlfriend “a blessing.” He added, “Thru thick and thin. … I know that God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and excited about that adventure to find out why. My favorite thing about us is US and no one or anything in this world can come between that. Happy glow day to my hipbone! I love u YUMI! Time to elevate!! Ps … ur getting old asf.”

