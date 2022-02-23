Neuqua Valley Teacher Nominated for Golden Apple Award

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education meeting saw around 100 community members come out last night. The start time was delayed and the board recessed three times during the meeting due to some members of the public not wearing their face coverings. Eventually, a mix of parents and students took the podium during public comment asking the district to make masks optional. District 203 said they would continue their mask mandate and other current COVID-19 mitigations, despite a recent ruling by a Sangamon County judge that disputes their legality. Last Friday the judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools, ruling it and some other emergency rules he had placed “null and void,” in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents from 146 school districts. Districts 203 and 204 were both named as defendants in the case. Both districts noted the uncertainty of the legal effect of the order and the “significant confusion” in reports about the order, as part of the reason for their decision to continue with their current COVID-19 mitigations.

