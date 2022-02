The latest incarnation of the live-action “Barbie” feature film is quickly a wild and utterly unexpected affair. After moving to Warner Bros., the movie was gifted a script from an unlikely duo, Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). While the pair writing “Barbie” seemed like it could be one of their occasional paid gigs— the two do take on for-hire studio projects from time to time— Gerwig eventually became so enamored with the script they wrote, she convinced the studio to let her direct the movie based on the iconic Mattel doll. Now “Barbie” seems like a silly and frivolous thing, but given the creative team involved here, this live-action film is expected to be a significant subversion of the brand that is deeper, funny, and more poignant too.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO