Daniel Radcliffe transforms into 'Weird Al' Yankovic in first look at biopic

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 3 days ago
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe dons a Hawaiian shirt in the first image of the actor as musician "Weird Al" Yankovic in Roku's Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story.

Radcliffe is also rocking curly hair, glasses and is playing a piano accordion in the image.

"It never fails -- we're trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but... boundaries, people! Don't worry, we had security throw him out," Yankovic said on Instagram alongside the photo of Radcliffe.

The biopic, which will premiere on The Roku Channel, will explore the life and career of Yankovic, who is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time.

Yankovic produces and co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who also serves as director and executive producer.

Radcliffe is best known for portraying Harry Potter and recently reunited with his Wizarding World castmates in HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

