Urgent warning about ‘stimulus swindlers’ targeting your personal information – see the warning signs to watch for NOW

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AN EXPERT warned that "stimulus swindlers" could be targeting your personal information- here are the warning signs to keep an eye out for.

The new tax scam sees fraudsters texting or e-mailing individuals claiming they qualify for a new stimulus check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwoGJ_0eMh5npb00
Stimulus swindlers could target your personal information such as your social security number Credit: Alamy

The scammers then will pretend to offer you a condition-free check in exchange for your personal information, such as your social security, bank account, or credit card numbers.

The Internet Safety Group Founder, Dave Moore told KTUL ABC 8 that a general rule for spotting a scam is if it sounds too good to be true, it definitely is.

He said that scams appear to increase during tax season with the stimulus swindlers being the latest trend.

He said: "Of course, they're not trying to give you stimulus money, that's just the bait.

"Once you start being asked for stuff like that run away quick. Just bailout."

Moore added that the government will not contact you in that way and if they email you, it will be from a .gov address.

He added: "The government is not going to reach out to you and say, hey, we want to give you some money.

"And they will definitely never send you an email that they want you to fill out a form somewhere without being able to give some confirmation."

Moore said that the IRS and other federal agencies are working to catch the scammers but it's safer for individuals to be able to recognize a scam.

"I've been working with identity theft victims to where it took almost a year to get things straightened out," he said.

"It's very difficult. It is a road you do not want to go down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtzSS_0eMh5npb00
The fraudsters will contact you saying you qualify for another stimulus check Credit: Getty

#Stimulus Bill
