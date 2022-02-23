Scholes claims Pogba is ONLY Man Utd player who would get into Liverpool team and fears he is irreplaceable

PAUL SCHOLES believes Paul Pogba is the ONLY Manchester United player who would get into Liverpool's star-studded team.

The Frenchman is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford and can leave the club in the summer for FREE.

Scholes says Pogba is the only United player who'll get into Liverpool's team Credit: AP

Pogba won't be short of suitors, especially from abroad.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have both expressed an interest in signing the World Cup winner.

Paris Saint-Germain, who currently have the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the books, are also said to be keen on Pogba.

And United legend Scholes claims the midfielder is the only current Red Devils player who could play for Liverpool.

Scholes also fears Pogba is irreplaceable and has questioned how the club will replace him should he walk out of Old Trafford in the summer.

He told Premier League Productions: "Pogba in his best form would (get into Liverpool's team).

"He is indicative of what the club are doing. Every player is inconsistent. People running the club are inconsistent in what they are doing.

"I have been a big critic of Paul, but if you are an opposing player going to Old Trafford and you are playing against Fred and McTominay - all day long.

"Now, you don’t know what you are going to get with Paul. But when he is on his game, he is brilliant.

"But when he isn’t, then against your Liverpool and Man Citys, you might struggle in them areas.

"Where do Man Utd go next year to replace him?"

United ARE planning for life after Pogba and are already looking at midfielders they'd like to bring in.

West Ham's Declan Rice is a name being linked with United, and it's a link that just doesn't seem to be going away.

However, United may be put off the Hammers' valuation of the England star.

West Ham now want an eye-watering £120million for Rice, who is contracted at the east London club until 2024 with an option for a further year.

