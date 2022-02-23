ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Scholes claims Pogba is ONLY Man Utd player who would get into Liverpool team and fears he is irreplaceable

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pc3t4_0eMh5Wm800

PAUL SCHOLES believes Paul Pogba is the ONLY Manchester United player who would get into Liverpool's star-studded team.

The Frenchman is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford and can leave the club in the summer for FREE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hyo10_0eMh5Wm800
Scholes says Pogba is the only United player who'll get into Liverpool's team Credit: AP

Pogba won't be short of suitors, especially from abroad.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have both expressed an interest in signing the World Cup winner.

Paris Saint-Germain, who currently have the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the books, are also said to be keen on Pogba.

And United legend Scholes claims the midfielder is the only current Red Devils player who could play for Liverpool.

Scholes also fears Pogba is irreplaceable and has questioned how the club will replace him should he walk out of Old Trafford in the summer.

He told Premier League Productions: "Pogba in his best form would (get into Liverpool's team).

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £30 IN FREE BETS FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE THIS WEEK

"He is indicative of what the club are doing. Every player is inconsistent. People running the club are inconsistent in what they are doing.

"I have been a big critic of Paul, but if you are an opposing player going to Old Trafford and you are playing against Fred and McTominay - all day long.

"Now, you don’t know what you are going to get with Paul. But when he is on his game, he is brilliant.

"But when he isn’t, then against your Liverpool and Man Citys, you might struggle in them areas.

"Where do Man Utd go next year to replace him?"

United ARE planning for life after Pogba and are already looking at midfielders they'd like to bring in.

West Ham's Declan Rice is a name being linked with United, and it's a link that just doesn't seem to be going away.

However, United may be put off the Hammers' valuation of the England star.

West Ham now want an eye-watering £120million for Rice, who is contracted at the east London club until 2024 with an option for a further year.

for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Scholes
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Paul Pogba
FOX Sports

Benfica battles to 2-2 draw against Ajax in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica came from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash Wednesday. Sébastien Haller scored for both teams in the first half. The prolific Ivory Coast striker now has 11 goals for Ajax in his first seven Champions League matches, the highest tally ever by a debutant in Europe's top club competition.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Manchester United#Frenchman#Old Trafford#Laliga#Real Madrid#Red Devils#The Champions League#Hammers
The US Sun

Who are Sally Kellerman’s children?

SALLY Kellerman was an American actress and singer for over 60 years. Kellerman is most known for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the hit film M*A*S*H. Kellerman had three children, Claire, Hannah, and Jack. All of Kellerman's children are adopted. Claire Kellerman. Claire is Kellerman's niece.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

Who is Dagen McDowell’s husband Jonas Max Ferris?

FOX Networks personalities Dagen McDowell and Jonas Max Ferris have great chemistry on- and off-screen. The financial experts met in the Fox News studios in 2001 and tied the knot years later. Who is Jonas Max Ferris?. Jonas Max Ferris, 50, was born in Southfield, Massachusetts. He is an economic...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Manhunt for burglary suspect Shannon Gilday ‘who shot ex-Kentucky lawmaker’s daughter dead as she slept in $6.2m home’

A MANHUNT is underway for a suspected burglar accused of gunning down an ex-Kentucky lawmaker's daughter as she slept in their $6.2million home. Kentucky State Police are searching for Shannon Gilday, 23, who they claim is behind the fatal shooting of former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan's daughter Jordan, 32, on Tuesday.
RICHMOND, KY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy