Public Safety

Proportion of road deaths involving drunk drivers hits 11-year high

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The proportion of deaths on Britain’s roads involving drunk drivers reached an 11-year high during the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

Motoring experts said the rise could be linked to an increase in alcohol consumption during lockdowns.

An estimated 220 people were killed in collisions involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2020, the Department for Transport said.

There is no excuse for drink-driving

That represented 15.1% of fatalities, up from 13.1% during the previous 12 months, and is the highest proportion since 2009.

AA president Edmund King described the proportion of road fatalities caused by drunk drivers as “tragic”.

He told the PA news agency: “There is no excuse for drink-driving. If you are going to drive, don’t drink and if you are going to drink, don’t drive.

“The increase in the proportion of these fatalities may be linked to some people consuming more alcohol during lockdown and more people avoiding public transport.

“Unfortunately, the consequences of heavier drinking at home seem to have had dire consequences on the roads in 2020.

“There has also been a reduction in breath tests administered, so to correct this we need more cops in cars to target these totally irresponsible and dangerous drink-drivers.”

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said the figures indicate that “even the restrictions on our lives were not enough to stop a hardcore who continued to break the law with tragic consequences”.

