ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins deny owner requested NDA from fired coach Brian Flores

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkzZB_0eMh3Qh200

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins deny that franchise owner Stephen Ross requested for ex-coach Brian Flores to sign a non-disclosure agreement amid his firing, the team said in a statement. Flores made the claim in a recent interview.

The Dolphins fired Flores on Jan. 10. Three weeks later, his lawyers, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and its 32 teams in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Flores accuses the league and its teams of racial discrimination within its hiring and firing process for head coaches. He also accuses Ross of offering to pay him for losses during the 2019 season, an alleged attempt to improve the franchise's pick placement in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The federal court will conduct an initial pretrial conference, via teleconference, for Flores' lawsuit on March 18.

Flores said Tuesday on HBO's Real Sports that he would have been "silenced" and not permitted to pursue his legal action had he signed the alleged separation agreement with the franchise. Elefterakis said his client forfeited "millions" with his decision to not sign the agreement.

"This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false," the Dolphins said late Tuesday. "This just did not happen and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue.

"We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out, which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory."

Flores' lawyers tweeted screenshots of a "draft agreement and payment termination notice" Tuesday in response to the Dolphins' statement.

Two years remained on Flores' contract at the time of his dismissal. He also appeared in an episode of the I Am Athlete show, which aired Monday afternoon on YouTube. Flores told that show that he thinks "race played a role" in his firing.

"What I mean by that is, there were things I was asked to do," Flores said. "There were conversations that were had. I was made out to be a difficult person to work with.

"I think my white counterparts wouldn't have been asked to do the things I was asked to do."

Flores' legal team told HBO on Tuesday that they have evidence to support the coach's claims of being offered money from Ross for losses. They also said they are willing to share that evidence with the NFL in its investigation of Ross and are in communication with the league.

The NFL hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend itself in the lawsuit. They announced their investigation into the Ross claims after they initially said Flores' accusations were "without merit."

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Flores on Saturday as their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He was previously a candidate for several head coach vacancies, which are now filled. The Steelers' Mike Tomlin ended the 2021-22 season as the only Black coach in the NFL.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Feb. 9 at the state of the league news conference that the NFL could change or remove its requirement for teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs amid a shortage of recent diverse hires.

The mandate, established in 2003 and modified since, is known as the Rooney Rule. It is named after the late Steelers owner, Dan Rooney. who was chairman of the league's diversity committee and died in 2017.

The NFL now includes five minority head coaches, while nearly 70% of its players are Black. The NFL has no Black team owners.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rooney
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Loretta Lynch
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Says He’ll Start Saying ‘Lor,’ The Baltimore Variant Of ‘Little’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We still don’t know when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will sign a contract extension, but we do have fresh evidence of his love for the city. On Thursday, Jackson said he’ll adopt the vernacularism “Lor,” meaning “little,” for “my Baltimore people,” dropping another derivative, “Lil.” “‘Lor bra trippin’ it sound better,” he enthused. Imma Start saying “Lor” instead of “Lil” for my Baltimore people “Lor bra trippin” it sound better 🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) February 24, 2022 “Lor” has been affixed to the stage names of several local rappers, including Lor Choc, Lor Sosa and the late Lor Scoota, and it’s also used by the local toilet paper manufacturer Lor Tush.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nda#American Football#The U S District Court#Hbo#Real Sports
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s latest move reignites trade rumors

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found his name in trade rumors once again after a rather simple move on social media. Wilson recently changed his profile picture on Twitter, going from a photo of himself in Seahawks jersey to that of his days at Collegiate School in Virginia with his dad. With the move, however, his Twitter profile no longer shows any mention of the Seattle franchise–which sparked talks that it’s a sign he’s getting traded and leaving the team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees, Sean Payton both rumored for same job, but it’s not for Saints

It’s not only every single team in the NFL that is preparing for the 2022 season by addressing any and all issues on their roster. As it turns out, even television networks are embroiled in what appears to be an all-out bidding war for some of the most highly-coveted NFL analysts in the market. A couple of New Orleans Saints icons have popped up on this most-wanted list, with Drew Brees and Sean Payton emerging as some of the hottest free agents available.
NFL
On3.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star joining Indianapolis Colts coaching staff

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Mike Mitchell is joining the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff, according to reports that surfaced on Thursday night. Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports that Mitchell will be the assistant defensive backs coach on Frank Reich’s staff with the Colts. Mitchell ended his career with the...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Tony Romo’s Dating History Before Getting Married

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is a happily married man. Romo married Candice Crawford, the brother of actor Chace Crawford, back in 2011. The happy couple has three children together. Before getting married, though, Tony enjoyed the dating life. The Dallas Cowboys star was often in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Daughter Announces College Basketball Commitment

Shelomi Sanders is joining her family at Jackson State. The 5-foot-7 shooting guard, whose father is former NFL star and current Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders, announced her commitment to the school’s basketball program Wednesday on Instagram. The Tigers are currently 16-6 and 14-0 in the Southwestern Athletic...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
293K+
Followers
51K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy