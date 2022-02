A new survey of Florida voters reveals their top priorities for the state and where they stand on key cultural and economic issues. More than 600 registered votes said the economy was the number one issue that Florida’s lawmakers should be concerned with. They also are not happy with the new abortion bill passed in the state House of Representatives last week. The acceptance of legal sports gambling is growing, and a majority said they favored the legalization of marijuana for personal use.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO