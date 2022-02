All remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions in Northern Ireland are to be lifted and replaced by guidance from February 15, the Health Minister has said.However, Robin Swann urged the public not to “jump the gun” and warned that the pandemic is not over.The move comes following advice from the chief medical officer in Northern Ireland, Sir Michael McBride.As things stand in Northern Ireland, people are still required to wear face coverings in public places and Covid certificates are needed for nightclubs.Earlier, Stormont ministers had given their “unanimous support” to Mr Swann to ease Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland, according to Sinn...

