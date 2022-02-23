ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Deutsche Welle, Voice of America won't seek Turkish licences, cite censorship risk

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEvXj_0eMh2DV200
The logo of German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle is pictured in Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

ANKARA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and U.S.-based Voice of America said they will not apply for licences in Turkey as requested by the country's media watchdog, a decision that could lead to their websites being blocked there.

The vast majority of Turkey's mainstream media outlets are seen as close to the government, with coverage favouring President Tayyip Erdogan and his allies. Turks have increasingly resorted to alternative outlets, some foreign-owned, and social media for news.

On Monday, Turkey's RTUK media watchdog gave Deutsche Welle, Voice of America and Euronews 72 hours to apply for online broadcasting licences to operate in Turkey.

Peter Limbourg, director general of Deutsche Welle, said the move was an attempt to restrict international media, adding that the company would seek restitution through Turkey's courts.

"(The measure) gives Turkish authorities the option to block the entire service based on individual, critical reports unless these reports are deleted. This would open up the possibility of censorship," he said.

RTUK, whose policy-making board is dominated by Erdogan's AK party and its allies, frequently fines broadcasters that are critical of the government.

Last month it fined broadcaster Tele 1 for inciting hatred after journalist Sedef Kabas used a proverb on a TV programme that prosecutors said amounted to insulting the president, which is considered a crime in Turkey. Kabas was jailed pending trial over the comment. read more read more

Voice of America said there were concerns that a licence would enable censorship of unfavourable coverage. "VOA could not comply with directives from a regulator to censor or remove content," it said in a news release.

VOA also shared an article on Twitter regarding ways to view its website if access was blocked.

Expressing concern about the RTUK decision, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Twitter: "A free media is essential to a robust democracy."

Tanju Bilgic, his Turkish counterpart, said the licence was a technical requirement and not an obstacle.

Ilhan Tasci, a RTUK board member from the main opposition CHP, said it would apply to a court to ban access to the broadcasters' websites if they had not sought a licence by a deadline of 1230 GMTon Thursday.

"There is a dominant mindset in Turkey that does not want a voice, thought or different perspective to be expressed other than what the government wants," he told Reuters.

Western allies and rights groups have accused Erdogan's government of using a failed military coup in 2016 as a pretext to muzzle dissent. The government denies this.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Daren Butler, Mark Heinrich and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Of America#Censorship#Licences#Turkish#German#Turks#Ak Party#Voa#U S State Department
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

336K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy