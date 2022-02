CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With supply shortages still impacting area grocers, the cost of paint can be added to the list of expensive items as well. Casey Mengle, sales manager for Live Oak Construction, said on top of being busier than they have ever been, his store is seeing numerous price increases and material delays since the pandemic began, and materials like paint are no exception.

