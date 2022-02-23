2’s Review: ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ The Life and Times of The Temptations

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Get Ready ’cause here they come the life and times story of The Temptations is gliding onto the stage of Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

The Tony Award-winning “Ain’t Too Proud” is a jukebox musical packed full of Motown favorites but this show takes you deeper beyond the music and dance and into the struggles behind the hit songs we know and love.

The show is based on material from Otis Williams’ autobiography ‘Temptations’ and it contains many of their hit songs including “My Girl”, “Just My Imagination” and “Get Ready” to name only a few.

Actor Marcus Paul Jones leads the show as Williams and he does a magnificent job of narrating and portraying that smooth rich baritone voice that takes center stage. Williams is on stage nearly the entire performance recalling the story of the group’s rise to the top.

But their chart-toppers spanning four decades didn’t come without pain and drama as the show reveals drugs and alcohol had a big impact on the group’s classic five era.

The performance is filled with constant motion and great over-the-top performances by James T. Lane and Paul Williams, Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin and Jalin Harris who beautifully portrays Eddie Kenricks and Elijah Ahmed Lewis and looks and sounds like David Ruffin.

The group is in constant motion with dazzling spins and splits they’ve perfected.

As sweet as this show is, it’s also heartbreaking as the audience sees firsthand the demons that stardom, money and power can oftentimes bring. While their music may bring a smile to your face, their compelling stories behind the music reveal a dark side.

No doubt the big draw is the timeless Motown favorites. If you loved Jersey Boys you’re sure to love this companion piece as the shows as they share the same director and choreographer.

Don’t be fooled into thinking this is an all-male cast. One of the highlights for me was when the Supremes make a guest appearance and actress Deri’ Andra Tucker commands the stage in an electrifying performance as Diana Ross.

Although the show for some unexplained reason got off to a late start it only helped boost the anticipation.

The entire performance hits a homerun and for that reason, I recommend seeing it for its brief performance through February 27th at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at 239-481-4849 or Toll-Free at 800-440-7469.