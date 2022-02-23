Ukrainian American Youth Association holds prayer vigil

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Ukrainian American Youth Association showed their support for their loved ones in Ukraine by organizing a prayer vigil Tuesday night in Hartford.

Kids gathered for a prayer vigil where they sang and listened to speakers all while holding handmade signs in support of Ukraine.

“I pray for every night for my family and friends in Ukraine and I just pray that Russia and the military does not invade Ukraine because it would be just very sad,” shared 10-year-old Tatyana.

