Vehicle accident causes one Lewisburg traffic light to malfunction

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A vehicle accident causes one downtown Lewisburg traffic light to stop working. The light is located at the intersection of Route 60 and Route 219.

Officials with the City of Lewisburg said the light will not be functioning for at least a week. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

Until a replacement is installed, that intersection will work as a four-way stop sign.

