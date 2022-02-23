ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Louis Rees-Zammit is AXED from Wales' Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham in huge call from Wayne Pivac... with last year's breakout star set to be replaced by fellow wing Josh Adams

By Alex Bywater For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Louis Rees-Zammit will be a big-name casualty from the Wales side to face England on Saturday after the flying winger was dropped for the crunch Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Rees-Zammit, 21, was the breakout star of last season's Championship as his four tries helped Wales to a surprise title success.

But his national head coach Wayne Pivac has made a huge call in deciding to leave him out for the England game, with Josh Adams set to return to the side after recovering from a calf injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNl80_0eMgyorV00
Louis Rees-Zammit will be a big-name casualty from the Wales side to face England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0l2d_0eMgyorV00
Rees-Zammit was last season's breakout star, with his four tries helping Wales to glory

Adams started Wales' defeat in Ireland at centre before missing the win over Scotland.

He will be back in his favoured wing berth against England with Rees-Zammit missing out.

Rees-Zammit suffered a small ankle knock in the warm-up to the Ireland game and although he did play in Dublin, he was a peripheral figure as Wales were hammered 29-7.

He kept his place for Scotland, but struggled to stamp his trademark speed and attacking threat on the game and couldn't stop Darcy Graham from scoring a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXIya_0eMgyorV00
Wayne Pivac has made a huge call in deciding to leave him out for the England game

Despite Rees-Zammit not being at his best in the Six Nations so far, his release back to Gloucester for this weekend still comes as a shock.

He is not injured and is set to play for the Cherry & Whites at Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester on Saturday instead of heading to Twickenham.

Welsh players who are employed by English clubs and not selected in Test weeks must be released back under Premiership Rugby rules.

Wales are set to confirm their side on Thursday morning, but Rees-Zammit won't be in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecNkn_0eMgyorV00
Fellow wing Josh Adams (right) is set to return to the side after recovering from a calf injury

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Joe Clarke returns from disappointing Karachi Kings campaign

Batsman Joe Clarke has returned home from the Pakistan Super League after a disappointing campaign with Karachi Kings. The former Llanfyllin High School student, who plays for Nottinghamshire, headed to Pakistan for a second season with the Kings, after starring for them in 2021. He returned home midway through franchise...
WORLD
The Independent

Michael Lowry paints a pretty picture for Ireland coach Andy Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admits he would have found it “a nightmare” to play against international newcomer Michael Lowry.Ulster full-back Lowry will make his Test debut against Italy in the Guinness Six Nations on Sunday afternoon as reward for a string of electric performances at provincial level.Yet the fleet-footed 23-year-old, who stands at 5ft 7in, was written off by many earlier in his career because of his height.Mikey at 15! 🔥#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/j21eIWkbg3— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 25, 2022Former dual-code international Farrell, a two-time Man of Steel who helped England reach World Cup finals in league and union,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Cherry Whites#Gallagher Premiership#Welsh#English#Premiership Rugby
BBC

Six Nations 2022: England v Wales preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Old rivals England and Wales meet at Twickenham on Saturday with both sides...
RUGBY
SkySports

Six Nations: Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes to start for England against Wales

Tuilagi is set to play in his first Six Nations match since March 2020 and links up with Henry Slade in England's midfield. Marcus Smith remains at fly-half with Harry Randall retaining the nine jersey. Lawes comes into England's back row to make his first appearance of this year's Championship,...
RUGBY
ESPN

Jonathan Danty back for France in only change to take on Scotland

Jonathan Danty returns from injury to take his place in the French backline in the only change announced by coach Fabien Galtier to take on Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday. Danty missed France's home win over Ireland a fortnight ago, which marked a second victory for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Johnny Sexton accepts it makes sense for Joey Carbery to face Italy

Captain Johnny Sexton accepts it “makes sense” for Joey Carbery to retain Ireland’s fly-half role for Sunday’s clash with Italy, according to head coach Andy Farrell.Veteran Sexton was pushing for an international recall after overcoming the minor hamstring issue which kept him of his country’s 30-24 GuinnessSix Nations defeat in France.But the 36-year-old has to be content with a place on the bench, with Farrell eager to give Munster player Carbery another chance to build on his solid performance in Paris.“Back-to-back Test matches is a great experience for anybody really, especially somebody in a pivotal position like fly-half,” said Farrell.“Joey...
WORLD
Daily Mail

DANNY CIPRIANI: It's a bizarre role reversal: Wales are ultra-physical while England are flamboyant... as Harry Randall selection shows that Eddie Jones wants to play quick and skilful

With Manu Tuilagi in the side, I thought England could beat Wales by 10 to 15 points today, but losing him to another injury is a real momentum shift which should make this a much tighter game. It’s a bizarre role reversal...Wales ultra-physical while England are flamboyant. I still...
SPORTS
SkySports

Six Nations: Manu Tuilagi's injury not believed to be too serious, says Richard Cockerill

Manu Tuilagi's hamstring strain isn't believed to be too serious, according to England forwards coach Richard Cockerill. Speaking on Friday ahead of England's Six Nations Test against Wales, Cockerill said that the team are confident Tuilagi will return to action soon. The forwards coach added that the 30-year-old was still in good spirits.
RUGBY
The Independent

Spotlight intensifies on Eddie Jones’s new-look England after Manu Tuilagi injury

It will have been 722 days since a Six Nations encounter was last held at a full Twickenham when England and Wales run out into the fading evening light on Saturday. Then, as now, other matters rather trivialised a contest as the realities of the pandemic began to bite, but this rekindling of a great rivalry may provide some welcome distraction from distressing developments elsewhere.Life can throw up strange patterns of recurrence and so it is that another encounter with Wales comes after a week in which coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in England. At the competition’s pivot point this...
RUGBY
The Independent

Heather Knight: England have point to prove against Australia in Women’s Cricket World Cup

Captain Heather Knight believes England Women have a point to prove to Australia when they open the defence of their World Cup title against their Ashes conquerors next week.Knight’s side were humbled in the multi-format series Down Under, failing to win a game as they lost the only completed Twenty20 and three one-day internationals while drawing a thrilling Test in Canberra.Focus now turns to the 50-over game and while England arrive in New Zealand as world champions, Australia look favourites to lift the trophy, having lost just one ODI since 2018, when they surrendered a 26-match unbeaten run to India...
WORLD
The Independent

Louis Rees-Zammit backed to bounce back after being left out of England game

Dan Biggar believes Louis Rees-Zammit’s Wales omission is “just a little blip for him” after he missed out on selection for the Six Nations clash against England.The 21-year-old Gloucester wing scored four tries during last season’s tournament and is rated among British rugby’s hottest properties.But he has been replaced by a fit-again Josh Adams for Wales’ Twickenham trip on Saturday, with Alex Cuthbert retained on the other wing and set to win his 50th cap.It is the first setback of Rees-Zammit’s exciting Test career, and Wales captain Biggar said: “It is never easy when selection doesn’t quite go your way...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Sale 27-27 London Irish - Late Phipps try grabs Exiles draw

Tries: D du Preez 2, JL du Preez, Reed Cons: MacGinty 2 Pen: MacGinty. Tries: Hepetema, Stokes, B Janse van Rensburg, Phipps Cons: Jackson 2 Pen: Jackson. The points were shared between Sale Sharks and London Irish after an eight-try thriller at the AJ Bell Stadium. A late try from...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Leinster beat Lions 21-13 to move four points clear

Leinster beat Lions 21-13 at the RDS to move four points clear at the top of the United Rugby Championship table. A Dave Kearney try helped the hosts to a 7-6 half-time lead and Michael Ala'alatoa and Scott Penny then both crossed to put Leinster in charge, with Ross Byrne converting all three tries.
RUGBY
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Northampton team-mates Courtney Lawes & Dan Biggar face off

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Northampton team-mates Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar will both captain their national side...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

6N: COVID-19 forces Watson out of Scotland vs France

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Flanker Hamish Watson tested positive for the coronavirus and was withdrawn from the Scotland side facing France on Saturday in the Six Nations. Scotland was reshuffled on Friday, with Nick Haining promoted from the reserves to the back row. Saracens’ Andy Christie was brought in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Look who's back! Jack Wilshere makes his return to football as he gets his first minutes on the pitch in OVER nine months for Danish side Aarhus in a five-goal thriller

Jack Wilshere made his long-awaited return to football when he came on as a second half substitute for Aarhus on Friday night. Having been released by Bournemouth last summer, Wilshere had not played competitively since the Championship play-offs in May. He had been training with his former club Arsenal in...
SOCCER
BBC

Va'aiga Tuigamala: Wigan and Newcastle dual code All Black dies at age of 52

Former Wigan Warriors and Newcastle Falcons dual-code international Va'aiga Tuigamala has died at the age of 52. Tuigamala started his career in union, playing 19 times for New Zealand before switching codes to sign for Wigan. He made 102 appearances for the club between 1993 and 1997, winning three league...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy