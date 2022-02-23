ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Joe Gomez ‘set to spark summer transfer battle with Newcastle and Aston Villa among several Premier League clubs in mix’

By Etienne Fermie
 3 days ago

NEWCASTLE and Aston Villa are among the clubs looking to sign Liverpool star Joe Gomez this summer, according to reports.

The England defender, 24, has struggled for first-team action at Anfield this season.

Joe Gomez was back in the Prem starting lineup on Saturday Credit: EPA

Saturday's 3-1 victory over Norwich was his first Premier League start in 468 days, having had to battle back from a serious injury.

Gomez has been fit all season, but has struggled for minutes with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate all in good form.

The centre-back will have two years remaining on his contract come the summer, with serious conversations set to take place regarding his future.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle and Aston Villa are set to be at the front of the queue if Gomez becomes available for transfer.

But other teams from further up the table will also be interested.

Despite his lack of game time, Gomez hasn't been disruptive behind the scenes.

The former Three Lions regular has remained patient and is focused on being a good team-mate.

He even thinks that Matip in particular is underrated, and championed the man that is keeping him out of the team.

Gomez said: "Joel is unbelievable. He’s got so many attributes that sometimes don’t get praised enough."

Despite his lack of minutes this term, Gomez is still liked by boss Jurgen Klopp.

He was a regular in the 2019-20 season, playing 28 times in the Premier League as the Reds claimed a historic title triumph.

Gomez likes being at Liverpool, having joined from Charlton aged 18.

But if he continues to struggle for minutes, he may have to make a big decision.

Gomez, 24, played a useful role as the Reds won the Prem in 2020 Credit: AFP

