Chris Harris hoping for home comforts when Scotland host France

By Anthony Brown
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Chris Harris is hoping Scotland can draw on home comforts as they bid to get their Six Nations campaign back on track against France this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s side have won five of their last six matches at Murrayfield, with world champions South Africa the only side to win in Edinburgh in that period.

Harris explained that the whole experience of playing at home is a thrill for the Scotland players, particularly now that supporters are back, and he hopes they can continue turning the national stadium into something of a fortress when the red-hot French visit on Saturday.

“Playing in front of a packed-out Murrayfield is awesome, it gives you a big lift,” said the Gloucester centre.

“You look forward to that journey in and all that sort of stuff. It definitely gives you that little bit of extra oomph to make sure we’re on it, that we perform and put on a show for everyone watching.

“It just gives you that bit of pride. It’s home, it’s our patch. We don’t want to be an easy team to roll over and beat at home.

We don’t want to be an easy team to roll over and beat at home

Chris Harris

We’ve won five of the last six there. That’s pretty good so hopefully we can get another win this week to make it six (out of seven).”

Harris is expecting a formidable test from a France side who beat New Zealand in November and have won both their Six Nations matches so far.

“They’re playing well, probably the best they have played for a while,” said the 31-year-old. “They had a bit of a slow start against Italy I think, but they are looking really sharp and playing with confidence.

“They are a quality outfit and if we let them get into the high-tempo game and we are not physical enough then it is going to be a tough day for us.”

Harris is relishing going up against French centres Gael Fickou and Yoram Moefana.

“I’ve played against Fickou before so I know what he is about and am aware of his threats,” he said.

“Moefana has been playing really well and looks pretty handy from what I’ve seen. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”

The Independent

Bath coach Neal Hatley hails Joe Cokanasiga after late try double secures win over Newcastle

Joe Cokanasiga’s late try double, on his return from injury after five months out, snatched a 30-25 win for Bath at Newcastle Falcons and delighted head coach Neal Hatley.The England international was named in the matchday 23 for the first time since suffering a knee injury in pre-season and proved to be the matchwinner as Bath recorded their first bonus-point triumph of the Gallagher Premiership campaign.Bath went in 18-11 behind at the break but winger Cokanasiga came on after 53 minutes and came up with two tries in 12 minutes.Cokanasiga’s second score four minutes from time, converted by Danny Cipriani,...
RUGBY
The Independent

England hold off Wales fightback to stay on track in Six Nations

England survived repeated second-half comebacks from Wales to keep their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive with a 23-19 victory at Twickenham.Marcus Smith landed six penalties to keep Eddie Jones’ men out of reach, though there were shades of the 2015 World Cup group clash – Wales’ solitary victory at Twickenham in the last decade – as a comfortable lead crumbled.On this occasion 17-0 became 17-12 as Josh Adams and Nick Tompkins crossed in the third quarter, capping a period of dominance from the champions, but Smith settled nerves with two timely penalties.England finished a drab first half undermined by...
WORLD
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson happy as decision to switch to 400m bears fruit

Olympic 800 metres silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson was delighted with her switch to the shorter 400m event at the UK Indoor Championships in BirminghamHodgkinson, who set a new British 800m record at the Indoor Grand Prix last weekend, decided to drop down to 400m to build up speed ahead of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.After winning her semi-final in 52.45seconds to qualify for Sunday’s semi-final, Hodgkinson said: “At the bell I was fourth and I was like ‘oh no’. I haven’t got the first 200 metre speed that these girls have but my strength is later on...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eriksen returns, Ukraine in thoughts on emotional day in EPL

In a stadium in northwest England, two Ukrainian footballers on opposite teams embrace prior to kickoff, before being brought to tears as teammates line up for a match wearing tops displaying the Ukraine flag and the message: “No War.”An hour earlier in west London, fans of Brentford and Newcastle unite to applaud the return to competitive football of Christian Eriksen, eight months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game.It was a touching, emotional and at times uplifting day in the Premier League on Saturday, marked by messages of solidarity across the country from players and fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

