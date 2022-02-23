ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook launches TikTok-style videos called ‘Reels’ globally – how to record yours

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FACEBOOK is launching its TikTok-style short video feature Reels to more than 150 countries, including the UK.

The social media giant's owner Meta said Tuesday that it was expanding the tool worldwide and adding new editing features.

Facebook Reels is rolling out to users worldwide Credit: Facebook

That means you'll be able to watch short-form video content created specifically for Reels.

And it could help Facebook claw back some of its younger users from the clutches of TikTok.

Meta launched Reels on Instagram in 2020 and on Facebook in the US in 2021 as its answer to the explosively popular short-video app TikTok.

The social media giant, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has highlighted Reels as a key priority.

"Reels is already our fastest growing content format by far, and today we're making it available to everyone on Facebook globally," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The company, which says video now accounts for half of the time people spend on Facebook, also announced new ways for creators to make money through the Reels feature.

It said it was expanding its program to pay creators bonuses to more countries.

Meta said it was also testing overlay ads using banners and stickers for creators to earn ad revenue.

It would roll out full-screen ads between Reels soon.

Meta said during its latest earnings that it had faced hits from Apple's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram.

It also cited macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions.

The 18-year-old tech behemoth last month also warned it expects slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward features like Reels, which generate less revenue.

In its Tuesday announcement, Meta also said it would roll out updates for users to make and see Facebook Reels in new places, such as in its Stories feature, its Watch tab and at the top of the news feed.

In some countries, users will also see suggested Reels in their feed.

Instagram Reels launched in 50 countries last August.

It allowed users of the photo sharing app to create short-form videos set to music.

They can then be shared on the platform with the idea that they may go viral.

This is similar to TikTok as it gives users easy ways to make creative videos.

Reels can be found inside the Explore page – unless they've been posted b

To find it on Facebook, scroll through the News Feed until you reach the new Reels section.

From there, you can tap Create to make your own Reel – or view other Reels in the app.

