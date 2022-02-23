ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local family battles congenital heart disease

By Candace Monacelli
 3 days ago
Every February we focus on heart health and heart disease awareness and as we wrap up this heart month we focus on the most common birth defect in the United States; congenital heart disease.

CHD is present at birth and affects the structure of the heart and the way it works. According to the CDC, congenital heart disease affects nearly 1% or about 40,000 births per year. The Rawson family shares their daughter Savannah’s journey with CHD.

"When she told me that she needed surgery, like, her whole life flashed before my eyes, like, I don't even know what to think what to do what to say. I kind of just shut down," said Brecken Rawson, Savannah's mom.

Shut down by the news that Savannah had CHD, Brecken says it was such a scary time in their lives. Savannah grew up being sick all the time and even hospitalized a few times. In 2018 when Savannah was just 3 years old Brecken took her daughter into the doctors for what she thought was another ear infection, but when the doctor started checking Savannah’s heart she knew right then something major was wrong.

Brecken says, "She had a very, very large hole in her heart. It was so large that there was no tissue left in her heart, which was causing all of her health issues."

Savannah had two open-heart surgeries at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital just months apart surrounding her 4 th birthday. Now years later she's home and living life to the fullest.

Savannah says, "I feel great! I love that I could go home with my family and see them again. I was very scared to actually do this, but now that over I have to really have a great life again."

She's a normal kid with scares to prove she's a fighter. Savannah will deal with CHD for life and gets yearly EKGs as her doctors continue to monitor her heart. Each day a blessing to be healthy and be home. Now Savannah says she can help other kids going through a journey like her own.

Savannah says, "I'll say that I've been through this. I know what's going to happen. So, if you need any questions, ask me. I'll answer them."

