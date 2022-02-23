ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bit late now! Obama's Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says 'I wish we were more aggressive with Russia in 2014 when they annexed Crimean Peninsula'

By William Cole For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A former Director of National Intelligence has said that he wished the Obama administration had done more to punish Russia for annexing Crimea in 2014.

James Clapper, who served Obama as a top national security official for seven years, warned that Russia has become 'more emboldened than it was eight years ago' when it invaded Crimea.

But asked whether the White House should have come down harder on President Putin at the time, Clapper told Fox News: 'Oh, yes, I do. I wish we as an administration had been more aggressive in 2014.'

It comes as President Biden slapped a 'first tranche' of sanctions on several Russian banks and officials to show Russia 'the cost' of its actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Rz5O_0eMgyWvJ00
James Clapper, who served Obama as a top national security official for seven years, warned that Russia has become 'more emboldened than it was eight years ago' when it invaded Crimea

Tensions have mounted after several Western leaders declared that President Putin was beginning an 'invasion' of eastern parts of Ukraine and has claimed two separatist-controlled regions to be 'independent states'.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Biden said he will 'begin to impose sanctions' that go 'far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014.'

However, GOP leaders have criticised the extended of the sanctions, claiming also that the White House's response wasn't strong enough.

In a statement signed by figures including Kevin McCarthy, Republicans said: 'Sadly, President Biden consistently chose appeasement and his tough talk on Russia was never followed by strong action.'

During a January Senate hearing, Biden's pick for assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs also blasted the Obama White House's response to Russia-Crimea.

Celeste Wallander, an under-secretary under Obama, said: 'I believe that our response in 2014 was too slow and too incremental.

'And it's confirmed by the lessons that I learned, and that I believe others in the national security community learned, to better address Russia's ongoing aggression.'

She added that, in retrospect, 'it would have been appropriate and necessary to provide' weapons to Ukraine.

Her criticism, though directed at Obama's White House, reflects on Biden as his Vice President who had taken an interest in Ukraine among other unappetizing foreign-policy tasks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIeeS_0eMgyWvJ00
Criticism, though directed at Obama's White House, reflects on Biden as his Vice President who had taken an interest in Ukraine among other unappetizing foreign-policy tasks

While the President was preoccupied over Cuba and the Iran Nuclear Deal, Biden became the point man for Ukraine, visiting the country in 2015 to prod leaders to tackle the rampant corruption that made their country a risky bet for international lenders.

On December 9 that year, the Ukrainian parliament thundered with applause as Biden declared: 'The United States does not, will not, never will recognize Russia’s attempt to annex the Crimea. It’s that saying - that simple. There is no justification.'

Five hundred miles to the south and east, Russian troops and separatists were occupying parts of the country.

His voice rising, Biden declared that Ukraine could demonstrate that aggressors #can't use coercion, bribery, sending tanks and men across a border to extinguish the dreams and hopes of a people.'

'For if you succeed" - Biden rapped his fist on the podium - "that message is sent around the world.'

Ukraine's government was unable to retake the land it lost, and now the world waits to see what message will be sent as Russia readies what might be a new, more expansive invasion that could end the nation's short history as an independent republic.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

