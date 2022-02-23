PSP: $1k in tools stolen from Somerset County home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for clues after a home burglary that left the homeowner missing $1,000 worth of tools and $20 in coins.

The home, on School Road in Shade Township, has a detached two-car garage that was broken into between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22nd.

The unknown suspect(s) removed $20 worth of coins from a vehicle in the garage and a toolbox filled with wrenches and sockets valued at $1,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.