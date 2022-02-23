PSP: $1k in tools stolen from Somerset County home
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for clues after a home burglary that left the homeowner missing $1,000 worth of tools and $20 in coins.
The home, on School Road in Shade Township, has a detached two-car garage that was broken into between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22nd.
The unknown suspect(s) removed $20 worth of coins from a vehicle in the garage and a toolbox filled with wrenches and sockets valued at $1,000.
Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.
