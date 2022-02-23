ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I have five kids under five, I’m trolled because my quadruplets aren’t potty trained yet, they call me a lazy mum

By Leanne Hall
 3 days ago

GETTING one child potty trained is difficult enough, so imagine trying to get four children to do it at once.

Well one mum, after giving birth to quadruplets, is now faced with the challenging task.

Mum of five Dayna, aged 31 has her work cut out for her with five kids under five Credit: @helloquadruplets/Tiktok

Mum of five, Dayna gave birth to her four youngest, Willow, Otto, Willis and Simon, back in 2019, and has an older son, Lincoln, aged four.

Dayna, 31, regularly shares her life as a mum to five kids under five on her TikTok account, helloquadruplets, documenting the highs and lows of being a busy mum.

After sharing her difficulty getting the four youngest to potty train, she revealed how trolls had blasted her as a lazy mum.

Dayna wrote that she had tried to explain to internet trolls that she can't force her quadruplets if they weren't ready.

And that trolls had responded with comments such as: "Stop being lazy a** mum just tell them to use the toilet it's that simple."

The mum explained in the comments that she was shocked by the message.

But many parents flooded Dayna with support on the video, which was viewed over 100k times.

Like this person who said: "Doing one was hard. I can’t imagine doing four at the same time.

"You’re literally going to be in the bathroom all day between the four of them."

Dayna said it was impossible trying to get one child to go at a time, as the others would always want to follow and copy.

"Gah! People not realizing there is no set timeline for a kid to potty train." Wrote another user who added: "Why is it so hard to understand each kid is different?"

A third person joked: "Because when has a toddler EVER been cooperative?"

"I couldn’t even potty train my ONE child until she was three. You go mama!" Added a fourth viewer.

Many viewers came to the mums defence, noting how hard it was to potty train one child let alone four Credit: @helloquadruplets/Tiktok

Rebecca
1d ago

you are a amazing mom if kids are not ready then don't push them my kids are not ready when they are you will know and you will know when your kids are ready to be potty trained just don't let anyone tell you different I been judge from everyone too all the time people can be so mean

TP4MyBungholeBiden
1d ago

She is weak minded... My mother had 7 children all of us 16 months apart and the last 2 were fraternal twins... Guess what?? We were all potty trained, bathed fed and the house was immaculate.

Earlene Nicholson
1d ago

no two kids are alike just cause the older ones were easy to train doesn't mean the others will be

