AJ Styles re-signs for WWE on ‘big-money deal’ which bizarrely includes free BUS travel

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago
AJ STYLES is set to re-sign with the WWE on a 'big-money deal' - which bizarrely includes free BUS travel.

Styles has been with WWE since 2016, making his shock debut at the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles is set to re-sign with the WWE on a 'big-money deal' Credit: Getty - Contributor

He has since gone on to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion and an established headline act in the company.

It is believed Styles' contract was set to expire this year and had been approached by rival promotions.

But according to Fightful Select, the high-flyer has put pen to paper on a new deal.

The 'big-money' terms is said to include a £2.2m ($3m) a-year-salary and financial accommodation for free bus travel.

Styles, 44, has admitted before that he is nearing retirement, but first eyes a dream match with WWE legend Triple H.

He told WWE Now India in 2021: “Triple H is definitely the next guy I’d like to face at some point if it could happen, maybe not.

“But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker.”

Styles put on one of the most interesting matches of 2020 at WrestleMania last year, in the first ever Boneyard Match.

He took on icon The Undertaker in a bout at a graveyard at night, which he eventually lost, after some thrilling action.

The former Ring of Honor and New Japan star revealed in late 2020 how he plans to hang up his wrestling boots soon to spend time with his family.

He said to his Twitch followers: “I want to retire, I really do.

“It could be a lot worse, but with everything going on with the COVID and what not, I’ve gotten to see my kids’ practices.

“That’s really cool for me. My son’s games for varsity football are on Friday nights. I perform on Friday nights.”

AJ Styles has been with WWE since 2016 Credit: WWE

#New Japan#New Deal#Aj Styles#Combat#Fightful Select#Wwe Now India#Undertaker#Wrestlemania#Boneyard Match#Covid
The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

